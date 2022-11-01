What's wrong with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler?

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies need to fix starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler — in a hurry.

Nola is scheduled to start Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night. Wheeler is set to start Game 6 in Houston on Saturday, if necessary. The Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 with the best-of-seven series even at one game apiece Tuesday night.

One of Philadelphia's biggest strengths heading into the playoffs was the starting rotation headed by Nola and Wheeler. The plan before the World Series began was for the duo to pitch the Phillies to a championship. That’s not how things unfolded in the first two games.

Houston roughed up Nola for five runs and six hits in 4 ⅓ innings in Game 1, which the Phillies rallied to win 6-5. Nola’s Game 1 troubles came after he gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 ⅔ innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

Those two efforts were in stark contrast to Nola’s first two playoff starts in which he allowed just one unearned run and nine hits in 12 ⅔ innings.

“I think it really comes down to execution,” manager Rob Thomson said before Game 3. “Just missing his spots a little bit. He really leans on his command. When it's off a little bit, usually that's when he gets into some trouble.”

Nola said he left too many fastballs over the plate in his past two starts.

“There were four home runs in those past two starts of mine,” he said before Game 3. “I know in San Diego they were solos, but the other night (against Houston) it was a solo and a three-run homer. Solos can't really beat you unless you give up a bunch of them during the game, but the two-run, three-run homers, they hurt.”

Nola said he feels physically fine. He said he was open to pitching out of the bullpen if the series goes six or seven games.

“The last thing that's been on my mind is fatigue,” he said. “The body feels good. My arm feels good. So that's all that matters right now.”

That doesn’t appear to be the case with Wheeler.

Houston hit him hard, scoring five runs in five innings en route to a 5-2 Game 2 win. Wheeler’s velocity was down two to three mph in that start.

Thomson said that was due to fatigue and is why the Phillies are pitching Wheeler in Game 6 on six days' rest as opposed to Game 5 on four days' rest.

Wheeler was out from Aug. 20 to Sept. 21 with right forearm tendinitis. Thomson said the return from that injury might have taken its toll on the pitcher.

“Not that we rushed him, but we ramped him up pretty quick,” Thomson said. “I think that's why you're seeing now the velocity go down a little bit. So, I'm hoping the extra couple days will help him.”

If it doesn’t, Wheeler might have to come up with a Plan B.

“I think there is a part of it where you have to think about, OK, if I don't have my velocity, what am I going to do?” Thomson said. “Am I going to lean more on my slider or my curveball or my changeup? Really focus on commanding the ball. You got to figure out (what to do) if you don't have your best velocity.”

The Phillies hope Wheeler doesn’t have to make that choice.

It's hard to figure out a scenario in which the Phillies win the series without standout performances from Nola and Wheeler.