What you need to know about the Phillies vs. Padres National League Championship Series

This week was a long time coming for the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Padres haven’t appeared in a National League Championship Series in 24 years.
The Phillies haven’t been to the NLCS since 2010.
The teams will meet at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego in Game 1 of this year’s best-of-seven NLCS.
They are an unlikely pairing.
The sixth-seeded Phillies won 87 regular-season games and then beat the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round and the 101-win and defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the division series.
The fifth-seeded Padres won 89 games, then beat the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series.
What follows is a preview of the series:
The schedule
Game 1: 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego
Game 2: 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego
Game 3: 7:37 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia
Game 4: 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia
Game 5 (if nec.): 2:37 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia
Game 6 (if nec.): 8:03 p.m. Monday in San Diego
Game 7 (if nec.): 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego
Notice there is no day off between Games 5 and 6. If necessary, the teams will have to fly across the country and then play without the benefit of an off day.
The season series
The Phillies won four of seven against San Diego. Four of the seven games were shutouts. The teams haven’t played since June 26.
The most eventful moment between the teams came June 25 when the Padres’ Blake Snell hit Bryce Harper in the thumb with an errant fastball.
The pitch fractured Harper’s thumb and kept him out of the lineup until late August.
A tale of two free agents
Remember the winter of 2019. Harper and Manny Machado were the premier free agents on the market.
Phillies fans debated which player they would rather have on the team.
Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres.
A few days later, Harper signed a 13-year, $330-million contract with the Phillies.
So far, the investment looks good for both teams.
Harper boasts a postseason slash line of .435/.480/.957 with three home runs and six RBIs.
Machado’s playoff slash line is .296/.387/.593 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Depending on the results of this series, either the Padres or the Phillies are about to get an even bigger payoff on their investment.
A Nationals reunion
These teams are loaded with ex-Washington Nationals.
For the Phillies, there’s Harper, Kyle Schwarber, reliever Bard Hand and hitting coach Kevin Long.
For the Padres, there’s outfielder Juan Soto and infielder Josh Bell.
Who needs to get hot for their team to win?
Phillies left fielder Schwarber is 1 for 20 in the postseason. His 46 regular-season home runs led the NL.
Soto is one of baseball’s brightest talents. But he’s batting .250 (7 for 28) in the playoffs with no home runs.
Beware of the closers
The Phillies and Padres might not want to fall behind early. Padres closer Josh Hader has recovered from his summer troubles and saved three postseason games with seven strikeouts in 4 ⅓ scoreless innings.
Seranthony Dominguez also seems to have recovered from his September malaise. The Phillies’ reliever has struck out eight in 3 ⅔ shutout innings this postseason.
Brother against brother
Who will the Nola family root for?
Aaron Nola pitches for the Phillies. His brother Austin catches for the Padres. Both are in the midst of stellar postseasons.
Aaron is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Austin is batting .381 (8 for 21) with two doubles and four RBIs.
Prediction
Both teams are hot. The Phillies are 5-1 in the postseason, the Padres 5-2.
It comes down to pitching. The Phillies will be able to throw Zack Wheeler (0-1 with a 2.19 ERA) and Nola twice in the series. The Padres counter with starters Yu Darvish (2-0, 3.00 ERA), Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.38 ERA) and Snell (1-0, 3.12 ERA).
With just one off day scheduled, depth will be tested. The return of Phillies reliever David Robertson, who missed the NLDS with a calf strain, will be key.
Phillies in seven.
