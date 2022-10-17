What you need to know about the NLCS and a prediction: Will it be the Phillies or Padres?

This week has been a long time coming for the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres haven’t appeared in a National League Championship Series in 24 years.

The Phillies haven’t been in the NLCS since 2010.

The two teams will meet 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego in Game 1 of this year’s best-of-seven NLCS.

They are an unlikely pairing.

The sixth-seeded Phillies won 87 regular season games and then beat the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round and the 101-win and defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the division series.

Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Padres won 89 games and beat the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series.

What follows is a preview of the series

The schedule

Game 1: 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego

Game 2: 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego

Game 3: 7:37 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia

Game 4: 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia

Game 5 (if necessary): 2:37 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia

Game 6 (if necessary): 8:03 p.m. Monday in San Diego

Game 7 (if necessary): 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego

Notice there is no day off between Game 5 and Game 6. If necessary, the teams will have to fly across the country and then play without the benefit of an off day.

The season series

The Phillies won four of seven against San Diego. Four of the seven games were shutouts. The teams haven’t played since June 26.

The most eventful moment between the teams came on June 25 when Padres pitcher Blake Snell hit Bryce Harper in the thumb with an errant fastball.

The pitch fractured Harper’s thumb and kept him out o the lineup until late August.

A tale of two free agents.

Remember back to the winter of 2019. Harper and Manny Machado were the premier free agents on the market.

Phillies fans debated - who would you rather on your team? Harper or Machado?

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres.

A few days later, Harper signed a 13-year, $330-million contract with the Phillies.

So far, the investment looks good for both teams.

Harper boasts a postseason slash line of .435/.480/.957 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Machado’s playoff slash line is .296/.387/.593 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Depending on the results of this series, either the Padres or the Phillies are about to get an even bigger payoff on their investment.

A Nationals reunion

These two teams are loaded with ex-Washington Nationals.

For the Phillies, there’s Harper, Kyle Schwarber, reliever Bard Hand and hitting coach Kevin Long.

For the Padres, there’s outfielder Juan Soto and infielder Josh Bell.

Who needs to get hot for their team to win

Phillies left fielder Schwarber is 1 for 20 in the postseason. His 46 regular-season home runs led the National League.

Soto is one of baseball’s brightest talents. But he’s batting .250 (7 for 28) in the playoffs with no home runs.

Beware of the closers

The Phillies and Padres might not want to fall behind early. Padres closer Josh Hader has recovered from his summer trobles and save three postseason games with seven strikeouts in 4 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Seranthony Dominguez also seems to have recovered from his September malaise. The Phillies reliever has struck out eight in 3 ⅔ postseason shutout innings.

Brother against brother

Who will the Nola family root for?

Aaron Nola pitches for the Phillies. His brother Austin catches for the Padres. Both are in the midst of stellar postseasons.

Aaron is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Austin is batting .381 (8 for 21) with two doubles and four RBIs.

Prediction

Both teams are hot. The Phillies are 5-1 in the postseason. The Padres are 5-2.

It comes down to pitching. The Phillies will be able to throw Zack Wheeler (0-1 with a 2.19 ERA) and Nola twice in the series. The Padres counter with starters Yu Darvish (2-0, 3.00 ERA), Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.38 ERA) and Snell (1-0, 3.12 ERA).

With just one off day scheduled, depth will be tested. The return of Phillies reliever David Robertson, who missed the NLDS, with a calf strain, will be key.

Phillies in seven.