What will Craig Kimbrel's role be with the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies epitomized last year how some bullpens have changed and no longer rely on one dominant closer.

Even though he has 394 career saves, relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel figures he better change with the times.

The Phillies this week officially signed the closer to a one-year contract worth a reported $10 million.

But there is no guarantee Kimbrel will close for the Phillies. Manager Rob Thomson did not have a designated closer last season. He deployed pitchers according to matchups and situations. Ten Phillies pitchers recorded saves, under Thomson.

"I'm very on board with that,” Kimbrel said during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “This game has changed, and it will continue to change. If I want to continue to be part of it, that has to be part of the conversation as well."

Kimbrel joins a bullpen that has multiple late-inning options, including Seranthony Doinguez, Jose Alvarado and Matt Strahm.

"Not to say (Kimbrel) won't close games or saying that can't happen, but it was important to discuss beforehand," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday. "We feel like we have the makings of a real good bullpen. We have quite a few guys who can pitch with a one-run lead late in the game, which we think is extremely important.”

Kimbrel, 34, gives the Phillies a veteran presence. He is six saves away from 400, a milestone only six relievers in history have achieved. He was the closer on the 2018 Boston Red Sox team that won the World Series. Dombrowski was the general manager.

But Kimbrel has struggled when not in the closer role. He had a 5.09 ERA in 24 games as the setup man for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Kimbrel saved 22 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season but was removed from the closer’s role during the season’s final month.

He has to reinvent himself as a pitcher. His fastball averaged 98.5 mph in 2017 compared to 95.8 mph last season. Kimbrel said he can work with Phillies pitching coaches Caleb Cothman and Brian Kaplan and the rest of the team’s staff and analytics department to correct some mechanical flaws that troubled him last season.

“Even though there’s a little drop in velocity, it’s still quality stuff out there,” Dombrowski said. “For us, the question became: What happened? How come there was a little bit of a struggle last year? That’s why we had Brian Kaplan and Caleb speak with Craig. They went through some of the things with him. They came back with their summation that, ‘Gee, we think the adjustments will be back there. We’ve got a feel for what’s going on. We think we can be very helpful in correcting it.’ ”

Kimbrel’s signing continued what has been a productive offseason for the Phillies, who also added shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and Strahm. The Phillies this offseason have built on the momentum created by their unexpected run to the World Series. That postseasons success and the excitement it created were big factors in attracting free agents to Philadelphia.

"Seeing a team fight hard and get to that point and then come up just short, I've been on enough of those teams to be able to say, 'Hey, that team was good enough, and it looks like they're going to have that opportunity again,'" Kimbrel said. "When I look at the Phillies, that's what I saw. At this point in my career, I want to win championships, and this team can do that."