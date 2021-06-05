What was Travis Jankowski thinking?; Max Scherzer outduels Zack Wheeler and the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Leave it to the Phillies figure out a way to overshadow a riveting pitchers' duel with an epic base-running blunder Friday night.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer got the best of Phillies standout Zack Wheeler as Washington beat Philadelphia 2-1.

That wasn’t the primary topic of conversation afterward, however.

Rather, people were wondering just how pinch-runner Travis Jankowski got picked off second base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Janikowski ran for Rhys Hoskins, who led off the inning with a double. Cleanup hitter J.T. Realmuto stepped to the plate with no outs.

On a 2-2 pitch in the dirt, Jankowski wandered into no-man's land and got caught between second and third base.

Nationals catcher Alex Avila ran from behind home plate and tagged Jankowski out.

"The thought process is not a bad one," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "You're trying to move up on balls in the dirt. It's the read. He didn't see it get away (from the catcher). He was probably too aggressive."

Fans were too stunned to boo, but several loud expletives were heard from the crowd.