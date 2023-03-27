MILLVILLE - Mike Trout, an All-Star center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, announced that he's building a golf course in Vineland with Tiger Woods.
The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP is a 2009 Millville High School graduate.
"We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw," Trout said Monday on social media. "We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National - The Reserve."
Trout and Woods plan a 2025 opening for member play, according to Sports Illustrated
On Sunday, Trout posted a video with his wife, Jessica, a 2008 Millville graduate, and their son, Beckham, touting an announcement on a future project.
In that video, Trout said his family has “built so many relationships and great memories” in South Jersey.
We've been working hard behind the scenes on a very special project and it's almost time to fill you guys in on the little secret. B is excited, and we hope you all will be too. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uGD5vUFZ7Q— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 26, 2023
