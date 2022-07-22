What could Friday's Phillies loss mean for reliever Jeurys Familia?

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies entered the All-Star break off a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

On Friday in the first game of the season’s traditional second half, lead-off hitter Kyle Schwarber hit the first pitch he saw 413 feet into the right field stands for a home run.

Let the good times roll … right?

Hardly.

The lowly Chicago Cubs beat the Phillies 15-2 before 27,775 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia catcher Garrett Stubbs pitched the ninth inning and gave up five runs.

The Phillies (49-44) will begin Saturday at least tied for the sixth and final National League wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Cubs (36-57) have the NL’s third-worst record.

"You never want to start out of the break like that," starting pitcher Kyle Gibson said, "but those losses are going to happen. It is what it is."

Philadelphia fell apart in an ugly 45-pitch fifth inning that saw the Cubs score six runs to take a 7-1 lead.

Gibson, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and reliever Jeurys Familia were at the center of the Phillies' issues.

Gibson, who needed just 28 pitches to navigate the first three innings, all of a sudden lost command of the plate. He allowed five of the first six batters he faced to reach base on two walks and three hits.

Gibson allowed six hits and six runs in 4 ⅓ innings, a disappointing outing considering he had allowed just one run in 13 innings in his last two outings.

"I felt really good through four innings," Gibson said. 'Unfortunately there in the fifth, I had two walks which is never good but they hit one ball hard. They got a ground ball (single) that didn't make it to third base and ground ball that sees the hole. It's frustrating I never like to sit back and say you got unlucky or this and that. But some days you have to be realistic. If I can avoid the walks there, it's obviously a better inning, but it happens."

As for Hoskins, he made the inning’s key defensive miscue.

Hoskings cutoff a relay throw to home plate and then threw wide to second base in an attempt to catch Cubs runner Christopher Morel, who had overrun second base after hitting an RBI double. The error allowed Morel to score and continued the Phillies tendency to make errors at inopportune times.

Familia relieved Gibson and put the exclamation point on the dreadful inning.

Familia gave up back-to-back RBI doubles before getting an out. He now has a 4.99 ERA. Opponents are batting .317 (40 for 126) with a .515 slugging percentage against Familia this season.

The Phillies signed Familia to a one-year $6 million contract in the offseason. But the very real question coming out of Friday’s game is what is his future with the team?

"The last couple of times out he's actually pitched better," manager Rob Thomas said of Familia. "He's had eight days off since he touched the mound (because of the All Star break). For me, you have to take their first outing with a grain of salt."

The Phillies will have to make a roster move this weekend to bring Bailey Falter, Sunday’s starting pitcher, back from Triple-A.

The other candidate to head back to the minor leagues would be left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, who Friday made his first appearance at Citizens Bank Park since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2021. He allowed a two-run home run, four hits and three runs in one inning.

Romero’s outing might have saved Familia’s roster spot.

For now.