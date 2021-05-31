Vince Velasquez's strong May run comes crashing down, Phillies lose 11-1 to Reds

The revival of starting pitcher Vince Velasquez was one of the Philadelphia Phillies' best storylines in May.
On Monday afternoon, that narrative took a big hit.
Velasquez allowed a pair of two-run home runs as the Phillies lost to the Cincinnati Reds 11-1 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Philadelphia (25-29) has lost three straight and is 2-5 on a nine-game trip.
“We need to turn it around,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I know we’re missing some guys (because of injuries), but other teams are missing guys, too. We need to do all three facets of the game better. If not, we’re putting ourselves in a tough spot.”
Velasquez allowed five hits and six runs with three walks and three strikeouts in three innings. Before Monday, he was 2-0 in four May starts with a 1.11 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.
“It’s tough when all your weapons aren’t working,” Velasquez said of Monday's performance. “These guys are very aggressive, and they’re going to hurt you when you’re not being effective, you’re not attacking the zone. It just seems like I was all over the place today.”
The Phillies trailed 6-1 after three innings. With the way they’ve hit lately, there was little hope for a comeback.
Philadelphia has scored three or fewer runs in 11 of their last 12 games. The Phillies were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position Monday.
“We just got behind an eight-ball early today,” Girardi said. “I don’t think anyone was giving at-bats away. I still think they were grinding. When a team has a chance to score, and they don’t score, I always feel like it gives the other team momentum. The (Reds) just built on it and kept scoring.”
The loss continued the Phillies' downward spiral toward the bottom of the National League East standings. The Phillies will begin Tuesday at least four games back of the division-leading New York Mets.
The Phillies seem to be trying to emotionally sort out where they stand right now.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins said some players might have been pressing at some points this season because they were conditioned to last year’s 60-game season rather than this season’s typical 162-game marathon. They might have felt as if they were running out of time when in reality plenty of games are left.
“Obviously, we’re frustrated,” he said. “Nobody likes to go through stretches like this. Especially in the Northeast and in Philly when the summer months come, we get some guys back, we get some guys feeling more like themselves, we’re going to score some runs. We just have to weather the storm.”
Velasquez said the Phillies are just “trying to find some light at the end of the tunnel.”
“It all starts with pitching,” he said, “and I didn’t do my part (Monday) by creating that momentum and having a good day. It’s kind of a (bad) feeling.”
Note: The Phillies confirmed that outfielder Roman Quinn tore his left Achilles’ tendon while running the bases Sunday. Quinn will undergo surgery this week, and the recovery time is estimated to be from nine to 12 months.
