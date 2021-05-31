Vince Velasquez's strong May run comes crashing down, Phillies lose 11-1 to Reds

Philadelphia has scored three or fewer runs in 11 of their last 12 games. The Phillies were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position Monday.

“We just got behind an eight-ball early today,” Girardi said. “I don’t think anyone was giving at-bats away. I still think they were grinding. When a team has a chance to score, and they don’t score, I always feel like it gives the other team momentum. The (Reds) just built on it and kept scoring.”

The loss continued the Phillies' downward spiral toward the bottom of the National League East standings. The Phillies will begin Tuesday at least four games back of the division-leading New York Mets.

The Phillies seem to be trying to emotionally sort out where they stand right now.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins said some players might have been pressing at some points this season because they were conditioned to last year’s 60-game season rather than this season’s typical 162-game marathon. They might have felt as if they were running out of time when in reality plenty of games are left.