Vince Velasquez gets rocked in another short start and other observations from the Phillies’ 15-3 loss to Braves

But Velasquez hasn’t made it beyond the fourth inning in five of his last 10 starts and has a 7.74 ERA in that span. It’s not sustainable, especially because No. 5 starter Matt Moore has gotten a total of three outs after the fifth inning all season.

Velasquez gave up a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, a solo shot to Abraham Almonte in the second and three runs in the third on an RBI double by Dansby Swanson and a two-run single by Almonte.

It was 6-0 with one out in the third inning, Girardi took the ball, boos rained down from the announced crowd of 24,479, and the rest of the game was elementary.

RISPy business

In seven games before the All-Star break, the Phillies scored 60 runs on 72 hits, their best stretch of sustained offense.

But the bats didn’t return from the four-day respite.

It isn’t only that the Phillies have scored only 28 runs on 56 hits in the last eight games. It’s that they are 10 for 77 (.130) with runners in scoring position and have left 68 men on base, including 0 for 10 with 11 stranded Saturday night.

Torreyes pitches