Twins trade Chase Petty to Reds for 2-time All-Star Sonny Gray and a minor leaguer

Press staff reports
The Minnesota Twins regarded Chase Petty highly enough to make him their first-round pick in the MLB draft last year.
Other clubs liked the heavily scouted right-handed pitcher, too, and on Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds did something about it. The Reds acquired the 2021 Mainland Regional High School graduate in a trade for veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray and minor league right-hander Francis Peguero.
The Twins announced the deal in a statement on their website.
Minnesota chose Petty 26th overall in the MLB draft on July 12. He made his pro debut for the Florida Complex League Twins last summer. In two games, including a start, he allowed three runs in five innings. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out six. This year, Petty, 18, had reported to the Twins' minor league complex in Fort Myers, Florida.
The 32-year-old Gray has is a two-time All-Star who went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP for Cincinnati in 2021. He previously pitched for the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. For his career, Gray is 82-72 with a a 3.81 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. Gray was also a first-round draft pick, having been taken 18th overall by Oakland in 2011 out of Vanderbilt University.
Peguero, 24, joined the Red in July 2017 as an international free agent out of San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic. In 74 relief appearances in the Cincinnati organization, he was 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA. In 2021, he went 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 29 games for High-A Dayton.
In 2021, Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.
The Somers Point resident was The Press Baseball Player of the Year and the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year. Petty was the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels chose Mike Trout with the 25th pick in 2009.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
GALLERY: Minnesota Twins select Mainland grad Chase Petty in the first round
Mainland Regional’s Chase Petty pitches against Don Bosco on Sunday night in Trenton.
On June 8 2021, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Moorestown during the playoffs. MRHS #4 Pitcher Chase Petty on the mound.
Chase Petty pitches for Mainland Regional against Moorestown on Tuesday in Linwood. Video and a photo gallery from the Mustangs’ victory are attached to this story at
On June 8 2021, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Moorestown during the playoffs. MRHS #4 Chase Petty at bat.
Mainland Regional star pitcher Chase Petty backed up the hype last spring, going 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48²⁄³ innings while pitching in front of dozens of major league scouts every game.
Chase Petty and his family will be going to Denver this weekend for the Major League Baseball draft.
Mainland Regional High School’s Chase Petty pitches in relief against Absegami during a playoff game in Linwood on June 2.
Mainland players, including Chase Petty, left, celebrate during a May 23 game against Don Bosco Prep in Trenton.
Mainland's Chase Petty pitches against Don Bosco Sunday May 23, 2021 in Trenton. (JACKIE SCHEAR/Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland vs Cherokee
Mainland’s Chase Petty #4 delivers a pitch against Cherokee during baseball game at Mainland High School Monday May 17. 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty pitches against Holy Spirit at Mainland High School. Linwood, NJ. May 10, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland's Chase Petty pitches against Holy Spirit at Mainland High School. Linwood, NJ. May 10, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland Regional High School pitcher Chase Petty’s fastball tops out at 98-100 mph.
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. Baseball scouts filled a space behind home plate to watch the players, specifically MRHS pitcher #4 Chase Petty.
Chase Petty delivers a pitch for Mainland Regional during a Cape-Atlantic League game against Buena Regional on Tuesday in Linwood. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at
On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School. MRHS pitcher #4 Chase Petty at base gets a hit into the outfield only to be caught out.
Mainland Regional graduate Chase Petty is expected to be picked in either the first or second round of the Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, which begins Sunday night.
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville's during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville's during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Fans setup the K signs for Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher during baseball game against Millville's at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chase Petty, center holding his helmet, is surrounded by teammates after hitting a home run during a game in April. “This was by far the most unforgettable year I’ve had playing baseball,” Petty said.
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher gets a base hit against Millville's Wayne Hill #8 during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville's during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville's during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher hits a homerun against Millville's Wayne Hill #8 during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland’s Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville’s during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland Regional graduate Chase Petty is expected to be a pick in this weekends Major League Baseball Draft. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland’s Chase Petty #4 pitcher delivers a pitch against Millville’s during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher gets a base hit against Millville's Wayne Hill #8 during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher gets a base hit against Millville's Wayne Hill #8 during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chase Petty fires a pitch during an April 28 game against Millville in Linwood. Petty began his pro career last week with two scoreless innings in the Minnesota Twins organization.
Mainland Regional senior Chase Petty delivers against Millville during Wednesday afternoon’s game in Linwood. Petty pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing no hits and striking out 18 in front of more than two dozen major-league scouts. The Somers Point resident is now 2-0 with 31 strikeouts and one hit allowed in 14 innings this season.
Mainland's Chase Petty #4 pitcher gets a base hit against Millville's Wayne Hill #8 during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Major League Baseball scouts watch and record the speed of Mainland Regional pitcher Chase Petty's pitches Wednesday afternoon in Linwood.
Chase Petty starred at the plate as well, batting .368 with four homers, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Chase Petty pitches for Mainland Regional during Tuesday’s game at Holy Spirit in Absecon.
Major league baseball scouts line up to watch Chase Petty of Mainland to pitch against Holy Spirit. Absecon, NJ. April 20, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Chase Petty of Mainland throws the ball against Holy Spirit. Absecon, NJ. April 20, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Major league baseball scouts line up to watch Chase Petty of Mainland to pitch against Holy Spirit. Absecon, NJ. April 20, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chase Petty works out at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville last summer. The Mainland Regional senior hit 102 mph in a scrimmage last week.
Somers Point’s Chase Petty threw a pitch 100 mph in a showcase event in Georgia on July 17. And while he has verbally committed to the University of Florida, it’s more likely he will go pro after getting picked early in the MLB draft.
Mainland’s Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland’s Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland Regional senior Chase Petty, of Somers Point, works out at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville last month.
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland's Chase Petty working at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville Monday Aug 31, 2020. Petty is one of the top ranked players in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Petty has topped a 100 mph during a showcase event earlier this year. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mainland’s Chase Petty in action during playoff game against Absegami. May 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Mainland Regional sophomore Chase Petty is welcomed at the plate by his teammates after scoring a run during Friday’s game against Absegami. The Mustangs won 11-7 as Petty went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in the win. ‘This is exactly what I came back for,’ said Petty, who recently returned from a knee injury. A photo gallery is attached to this story at
050719_spt_mainland
050719_spt_mainland
Mainland’s Chase Petty #3 steals second base against Cedar Creek’s Steven Kaenzig #18 during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Mainland’s Chase Petty #3 steals third base against Cedar Creek’s David Hagaman #8 during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
