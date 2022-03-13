Twins trade Chase Petty to Reds for 2-time All-Star Sonny Gray and a minor leaguer

The Minnesota Twins regarded Chase Petty highly enough to make him their first-round pick in the MLB draft last year.

Other clubs liked the heavily scouted right-handed pitcher, too, and on Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds did something about it. The Reds acquired the 2021 Mainland Regional High School graduate in a trade for veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray and minor league right-hander Francis Peguero.

The Twins announced the deal in a statement on their website.

Minnesota chose Petty 26th overall in the MLB draft on July 12. He made his pro debut for the Florida Complex League Twins last summer. In two games, including a start, he allowed three runs in five innings. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out six. This year, Petty, 18, had reported to the Twins' minor league complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 32-year-old Gray has is a two-time All-Star who went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP for Cincinnati in 2021. He previously pitched for the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. For his career, Gray is 82-72 with a a 3.81 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. Gray was also a first-round draft pick, having been taken 18th overall by Oakland in 2011 out of Vanderbilt University.

Peguero, 24, joined the Red in July 2017 as an international free agent out of San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic. In 74 relief appearances in the Cincinnati organization, he was 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA. In 2021, he went 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 29 games for High-A Dayton.

In 2021, Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.

The Somers Point resident was The Press Baseball Player of the Year and the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year. Petty was the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels chose Mike Trout with the 25th pick in 2009.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

