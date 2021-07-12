Twins fell hard for Chase Petty and his 100 mph heat

There is risk for every major league team that drafts a high school pitcher.
For the Minnesota Twins, Chase Petty and his 100 mph fastball were worth it.
The Twins selected the Mainland Regional High School pitcher with the 26th selection in the first round of the MLB draft Sunday night.
“This is the best night of my life,” said Petty, 18.
The Somers Point resident is the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels chose Millville graduate Mike Trout with the 25th pick in 2009. Petty has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship, but he will most likely sign with the Twins. The slotted signing bonus for the No. 26 pick in the draft is $2,653,400.
“We were hoping and praying that he would make it to our pick,” Twins scouting director Sean Johnson said Sunday night.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final this year. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48 ²/³ innings.
Whenever a high school pitcher is taken, there’s always a question about his health going forward. Petty is no different.
“It’s always a leap of faith taking any pitcher,” Johnson said. “It’s rare that guys go their whole career without having (arm issues) with the velocity that’s in the game now. He’s a good worker. We think he’ll take care of his arm. We have complete trust in our player development. We have full confidence that group will keep him on track. We feel great about Chase and adding his arm talent to our system.”
Petty did his best earlier Sunday not to get too worried or anxious about where he would get picked.
"I kind of just tried to stay as calm and relaxed as I possibly could," he said. "It all worked out for me."
Johnson said the Twins scouted Petty for more than a year. Johnson saw Petty pitch in Mainland’s 3-2 South Jersey Group III semifinal win over Moorestown on June 8. Petty struck out 17 and allowed four hits in two runs in 6 2/3 innings in what turned out to be his final high school start.
“He’s got the arm strength,” Johnson said. “He’s got spin talent. We feel really fortunate that he was still left on the board."
Johnson said the Twins not only selected Petty because of his velocity but also because of his off-speed pitches. Petty consistently baffled high school hitters with his slider. The Twins were impressed with Petty’s ability to throw that pitch and his changeup for strikes. Minnesota envisions starting Petty slowly and building up his body.
“He’s the right fit for us because of what our player development can do for him,” Johnson said. “We can bring him along the way he needs to be brought along.”
The next step for Petty is to agree to a contract with the Twins. Petty has hired George Iskenderian of MVP Sports Group as his agent/advisor. Petty and the Twins have until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15 to agree to a deal.
"We're certainly hopeful," Johnson said. "We'll get to that. Tonight we're just excited to take him off the board. I got a chance to talk to Chase while he was out there in the draft room in Denver. He's excited to be a Twin, and we're thrilled to get him in the system."
Petty is the third Cape-Atlantic League player to join the Twins organization. Cody Stashak, a 2012 Oakcrest graduate, has pitched out of the bullpen for the Twins and is currently on the 60-day injured list with a back injury. Sean Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City graduate, pitches for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Twins' Low-A affiliate in Florida. Petty and Mooney both work out at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
“I think you got the strongest competitor in the draft,” Petty said when asked what Twins fans could expect from him. "I'm going to go out there and do everything I can to help the organization win. I'm just going to give it my all."
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.