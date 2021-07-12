Twins fell hard for Chase Petty and his 100 mph heat

Petty did his best earlier Sunday not to get too worried or anxious about where he would get picked.

"I kind of just tried to stay as calm and relaxed as I possibly could," he said. "It all worked out for me."

Johnson said the Twins scouted Petty for more than a year. Johnson saw Petty pitch in Mainland’s 3-2 South Jersey Group III semifinal win over Moorestown on June 8. Petty struck out 17 and allowed four hits in two runs in 6 2/3 innings in what turned out to be his final high school start.

“He’s got the arm strength,” Johnson said. “He’s got spin talent. We feel really fortunate that he was still left on the board."

Johnson said the Twins not only selected Petty because of his velocity but also because of his off-speed pitches. Petty consistently baffled high school hitters with his slider. The Twins were impressed with Petty’s ability to throw that pitch and his changeup for strikes. Minnesota envisions starting Petty slowly and building up his body.

“He’s the right fit for us because of what our player development can do for him,” Johnson said. “We can bring him along the way he needs to be brought along.”