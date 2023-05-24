PHILADELPHIA — After his at-bat in the seventh inning, even Trea Turner’s mom Donna booed him Wednesday.

Turner had struck out.

He didn’t just strike out. He really struck out.

Turner swung and missed at two sliders that landed in the dirt in the opposite batter’s box. One of the pitches landed in front of home plate and skipped to the backstop.

The 41,544 fans at Citizens Bank Park joined Donna Turner and booed Trea all the way back to the dugout.

What happened next to Turner and the Phillies can only be described by using the immortal phrase. “that’s baseball.”

Turner stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of ninth inning and lined the first pitch over the fence for a game-tying home run.

From there, the Phillies went on to a much-needed 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alec Bohm knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th with a bases-loaded single.

“It was horrible.” Turner said of the seventh-inning strikeout. “There was no point in thinking of it ever again. I’m going to be bad. I’m going to be good. But moving forward it doesn’t matter what you did yesterday. Today is a new day or tomorrow is a new day. You have more at-bats coming, more ground balls coming. Get ready and try to move in the right direction.”

Before Turner’s home run, Arizona was on the verge of sweeping the three-game series. The win was also critical considering the Phillies (23-26) will begin a 10-game road trip Thursday night in Atlanta against the Braves.

“I think it’s a huge win,” manager Rob Thomson said. “One of the biggest wins we’ve had in the last couple of years."

Wednesday wasn’t a “must win” for the Phillies, but with Memorial Day approaching they have reached the point in the season where they better start winning. If the Phillies go on to fulfill expectations and reach the postseason, the victory will certainly be one of the most remembered of the season.

The Diamondbacks roughed up Phillies starter Ranger Suarez and led 5-0 after three innings.

The Phillies slowly grinded their way back into the game.

Still, they seemed destined to come up short, and Turner was a big reason why.

It’s hard to envision him having a worse at-bat than he did in the seventh inning.

Turner said his mom prepared him for tough times on and off the field.

“She was tough on me from an early age,” he said.

Donna apparetly doesn't mince words. She texted Trea after Wednesday’s win.

“She told me, ‘Good game except for your fourth at-bat (the seventh inning strikeout),” Turner said.

Turner responded: “Not a good one.”

He said Donna answered back: “I was booing you.”

Things are just not great right now for Trea Turner…. pic.twitter.com/NfSeIgkRhF — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) May 24, 2023

Turner was in the midst of one of the worst slumps on his career before the ninth-inning home run. He was 4 for his last 25 and 18 for 80 this month. Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with Philadelphia in the offseason.

His struggles appeared to be a classic case of a player who just signed a big contract trying to justify his salary.

“Sometimes it’s tough for guys to come in,” Thomson said. “Big contract, trying to impress his teammates, the fan base. He keeps grinding. He’s working on it for sure."

Bryson Stott singled with two outs to extend the ninth. It seemed the baseball gods were playing a joke on Turner by having him make the last out of the game.

Instead, he lined a first-pitch curveball 422 feet from Arizona reliever Joe Ruis into the left field stands.

“I think the (home run) was good for us,” Turner said. “It looked like we were going to be swept going into an important road trip. The home run was nice, but the win was pretty important.”

On the upcoming trip, Philadelphia will play four games against the Braves, three against the New York Mets and three against the Washington Nationals - all our NL East rivals.

The next 10 games will have a big say in how the Phillies' season unfolds.

The hope is that both Turner and Philadelphia are now on a better path.

“I don't know how you explain it,” Thomson said. “But sometimes moments like this just springboard you into playing well, gaining confidence and believing in yourself.”