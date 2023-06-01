NEW YORK - Drew Ellis sat on his couch in Indiana last month and wondered if he would get another chance to play big league baseball.

On Thursday morning, he was in the Phillies clubhouse and will probably start at first base the next time Philadelphia faces a left-handed starting pitcher.

The Phillies put Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list with a mild left hamstring strain and promoted Ellis from the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday.

The Seattle Mariners released Ellis in spring training.

"I was on my couch after I got released by the Mariners,” Ellis said before the Phillies played the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon. “I was talking to my agent and I was like, 'Is this it?' I didn't know. To be in this position, it's a real blessing, I'm super grateful."

The hope is that Bohm, who boasts a .265/.321/.403 slash line and leads the Phillies with 37 RBIs, recovers quickly. Bohm underwent an MRI on Wednesday. He first felt tightness in the hamstring against the Atlanta Braves last weekend.

“It’s very mild,” Thomson said. “But we want to take care of it and knock it out.”

Ellis, 27, made his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021. The infielder played in just seven games last season and is 12 for 85 with one home run and six RBIs in his career.

Thomson said the Phillies were interested in Ellis because he has a history of being able to hit. The Phillies signed Ellis on April 16, and he batted .269/.380/.628 with 8 homers and 27 RBIs in 21 games with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phillies and the IronPIgs. He played his first game with Reading on May 1 and was quickly promoted to the IronPigs. Ellis drove in 17 runs in his first six games with Lehigh Valley.

"It’s been kind of a crazy month,” Ellis said.

What's the secret to his turn around?

“I think I just refound that headspace that I’ve been looking for," he said. "The patience with myself and not getting too angry and letting the game come to me.”

EXTRA INNINGS: In other injury news, Thomson announced that reliever Jose Alvarado will begin a rehabilitation assignment Saturday in Lehigh Valley.

The reliever has been out with left elbow inflammation since May 8. Alvarado was the Phillies closer when he went out with the injury. He had been one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball with 24 strikeouts in 14 ⅓ innings and a 0.63 ERA.

Thomson said he expected Alavardo to make a few rehab appearances before rejoining the Phillies.