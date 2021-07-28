The Phillies need for pitching grows as trade falls through and Zach Eflin stays on injured list

PHILADELPHIA – With nearly three decades in baseball as a player and manager, Joe Girardi knows when it comes to big league trades nothing is sure until it’s official.
The Phillies on Tuesday thought they have given a much-needed boost to their pitching staff.
Philadelphia reportedly traded a pair of minor league pitchers to the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.
But just before midnight Tuesday, the Pirates traded Anderson to the Seattle Mariners.
Pittsburgh reportedly had a problem with the medical reports of one of the Phillies minor leaguers in the deal. Girardi on Wednesday didn’t seem phased by the deal not being completed.
“I think this team is pretty resilient,” Girardi said. “For me, you just manage the guys that are in that room and when someone shows up, then you make the adjustment. But I don't count on anything until it happens. I've seen that happen too many times.”
Phillies fans probably took the new of the aborted trade worse than Girardi. Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline is the final times teams can improve themselves via trade this season.
Philadelphia (50-50) began Wednesday 3.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets (53-46) in the National League East.
Anderson would have filled one of the Phillies’ needs — a pitcher who can throw a minimum of five innings each start and give the team a chance to win.
The Phillies are in contention to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 despite a starting rotation that is falling apart at the seams.
Matt Moore is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA and gave up six runs in four innings in the Phillies 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Vince Velasquez is 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA and has thrown five innings or more in just eight of his 16 starts. He’s thrown at least six innings just four times.
Zach Eflin (4-7 with a 4.17 ERA) is on the 10-day injured list after his July 16th start with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.
Eflin hasn’t recovered as quickly as he or the team thought. Eflin said Wednesday he’s doing everything he can to strengthen the area around his knee.
“My concern is not being able to throw with my right mechanics and developing bad habits and that leading to arm injuries,” he said.
The best cure, however, for tendinitis is rest. Eflin said there is no set timetable for his return.
“That’s exactly why I keep saying it’s day-to-day,” Eflin said. “Right now it’s just kind of barking every day. I just have to progress how I’ve been progressing and hopefully get back as soon as possible.”
Regardless of when Eflin returns, the Phillies need to add pitching before Friday.
The clock is ticking.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.