The Phillies need for pitching grows as trade falls through and Zach Eflin stays on injured list

Anderson would have filled one of the Phillies’ needs — a pitcher who can throw a minimum of five innings each start and give the team a chance to win.

The Phillies are in contention to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 despite a starting rotation that is falling apart at the seams.

Matt Moore is 0-3 with a 6.46 ERA and gave up six runs in four innings in the Phillies 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Vince Velasquez is 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA and has thrown five innings or more in just eight of his 16 starts. He’s thrown at least six innings just four times.

Zach Eflin (4-7 with a 4.17 ERA) is on the 10-day injured list after his July 16th start with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

Eflin hasn’t recovered as quickly as he or the team thought. Eflin said Wednesday he’s doing everything he can to strengthen the area around his knee.

“My concern is not being able to throw with my right mechanics and developing bad habits and that leading to arm injuries,” he said.

The best cure, however, for tendinitis is rest. Eflin said there is no set timetable for his return.