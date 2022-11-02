The Phillies lose Game 4, and it's spectacular

PHILADELPHIA — Even when the Phillies lose during this postseason, it's spectacular.

Four Houston Astros pitchers — Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly — banded together to throw the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night.

The foursome combined to strike out 14 hitters as the Astros beat Philadelphia 5-0 in Game 4 before 45,693 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece with Game 5 scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Thursday.

"Good team, good pitchers," Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber said. "We didn't find any grass. Hey, you just chalk it up to a loss. You guys can write about all the fun stuff, but it's a loss for us and we have to move on to (Thursday). It's cool. We'll be in the history books I guess."

Eleven of the Phillies' final 20 outs came by strikeout. Houston catcher Christian Vazquez hugged Pressly on the mound after the final out. The no-hitter came the day after the Phillies hit five home runs in a 7-0 Game 3 win.

"We just ran into some good pitching," Bryce Harper said. "It's part of the game. Good pitching beats good hitting any day of the week."

Don Larsen of the New York Yankees threw the only other no-hitter in World Series history on Oct. 8, 1956 against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of that series.

Wednesday’s no-hitter was the third in postseason history. Roy Halladay of the Phillies threw a no-hitter in the first game of the National League Division Series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on Oct. 6, 2010.

The Phillies managed just three base runners. Javier walked Bryce Harper in the second inning and Brandon Marsh in the third. Pressly walked Kyle Schwarber in the ninth.

Fans jammed into Citizens Bank Park on a clear, cool night to watch Game 4. Javier gave them little reason to cheer. He relied on his fastball, throwing the pitch 72% of the time.

'It's a good fastball," Schwarber said. "It has good extension, a good ride. When it says 92 (mph) up on the board it's playing a bit harder than that."

Javier was at his best in the fourth inning when he struck out J.T. Realmuto swinging at a 95.2 mph fastball, Harper swinging at a 93.3 mph fastball and Nick Castellanos swinging at a 93.7 mph fastball.

Javier was so dominant the only drama was how deep in the game he would pitch. Astros manager Dusty Baker pulled him after the sixth inning and 97 pitches.

Abreu was first out of the bullpen. He struck out Realmuto, Harper and Castellanos, all swinging.

Montero was next. He struck out Alec Bohm and got Bryson Stott to fly out to left field. With two outs, Jean Segura lined a pitch to right field. It had the appearance of a hit, but Kyle Tucker, a Gold Glove right fielder, made the catch. The ball had an expected barring average of .910, according to Statcast.

Pressly, the Astros' closer, took the mound for the ninth. He struck out Marsh swinging at a slider for the first out. After a Schwarber walk, Rhys Hoskins popped out to right field. Realmuto bounced out to third for the final out.

From the Phillies' viewpoint the game was a huge disappointment. Houston roughed up Phillies starter Aaron Nola for seven hits and three runs in four innings.

For Nola, it was his third straight subpar postseason outing. He has allowed 20 hits and 14 runs in his last 13 playoff innings.

Wednesday’s game unraveled for him and the Phillies in the top of the fifth.

Nola allowed three straight singles to start the inning.

The Phillies brought Jose Alvarado in with the bases loaded. Alvarado hit Astros hitter Yordan Alvarez in the backside with the first pitch he threw to force in a run.

Alvarado then got ahead of Astros cleanup hitter Alex Bregman 0-2, but he threw a 100.7 mph sinker that caught too much of the plate. Bregman laced it down the right field line for a two-run double to put the Astros up 3-0.

The only drama from that point was whether the Astros would throw a no-hitter.

In this topsy-turvy season, the Phillies have been in this position before. The New York Mets threw a combined no-hitter against them on April 29. The next day the Phillies beat the Mets 4-1.

Even though the series is even, the Phillies are in big trouble.

With Wednesday’s win, the Astros reclaimed the home-field advantage. The pitching matchups for the next two games also appear to be in Houston’s favor. The Astros will start Justin Verlander in Game 5 and Framber Valdez in Game 6.

Verlander squandered a 5-0 lead in Game 1, but is a future Hall of Famer. Valdez struck out 9 in 6 ⅓ innings in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will counter with Noah Syndergaard in Game 5 and Zack Wheeler in Game 6. Syndergaard hasn’t thrown more than 35 pitches in an outing since he threw 78 pitches in an Oct. 1 regular-season game against the Washington Nationals. Wheeler struggled with his velocity and gave up five runs in five innings in Game 2.

The Phillies have been resilient all season long. They will get another chance to show that quality. They've pulled a number of improbable feats this season.

What's one or two more?