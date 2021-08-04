The Phillies' Didi Gregorius is still feeling the effects of rare pseudogout condition

WASHINGTON — There are days, such as Sunday in Pittsburgh, when Didi Gregorius feels like himself again. His feet are solidly underneath him. His hands move quickly. His body is in sync. And when that happens, he usually picks up a few hits, handles his chances at shortstop, and helps the Philadelphia Phillies win a game.

But for each of those days, there are many more when he feels lethargic, even weak, like he's going in slow motion.

"I haven't got my rhythm," Gregorius said Monday before the Phillies opened a series here against the Nationals. "I haven't got my rhythm in a while. I think that's what's missing. That's what I'm trying to find."

Gregorius isn't sure that he will. At least not this season. He has still taking medication to manage pseudogout, a rare condition that caused painful swelling in his right elbow and left him on the injured list for 49 days. There is no known cure, so for now, he said doctors want to continue to treat it with medicine because "otherwise it would swell back up."

The problem, according to Gregorius, is that the medication leaves him with an "energy level that's draining."