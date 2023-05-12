PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler delivered his best start of the season Wednesday afternoon.

It was too good to waste.

The Phillies, however, took their time to make the most of it.

Edmundo Sosa scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 before 31,758 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies (18-19) have won three straight, and it all comes back to their starting pitcher.

Wheeler struck out seven and allowed one run and three hits in seven innings.

“I pitched like I was capable of,” said Wheeler, who saw his ERA drop from 4.26 to 3.80. “The defense had my back. That’s my goal every time — seven or more (innings). That’s where I want to be every time.”

Wheeler’s effort was the third straight standout start by a Phillies starter.

Tauijan Walker allowed three hits and one run in six innings in a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Aaron Nola allowed five hits and two runs in six innings in an 8-4 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

With Wheeler’s effort Wednesday, Phillies starters have, in the last three games, thrown 19 innings and given up 11 hits and four runs for an ERA of 1.89. They struck out 19 and walked just three during that span.

That’s winning baseball.

The starter’s can build off each other’s performances.

“Tai started us off and Noles last night,” Wheeler said. “We try to piggyback on that and feed off each other. It’s friendly competition and try to outdo the person the night before. That’s what makes us better as baseball players and pitchers. That friendly competition, keep it rolling.”

Ranger Suarez, who has been out with an elbow injury, is set to return to the rotation Saturday in Colorado against the Rockies. That should give the rotation another boost.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Wheeler said. “We just haven’t done it yet.”

It’s more important than ever for the Phillies' starters to pitch deep into games now.

Philadelphia put closer Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Manager Rob Thomson said after the game that Alvarado’s visit to the doctor Wednesday revealed nothing more than inflammation. But he quickly added the Phillies are not going to rush Alvarado back.

‘We’ll shut him down for a while,” said Thomson, who did not specify how long “a while” meant. “We’ll really take good care of this guy. We’re not going to rush him back at all. We’ll just kind of take it day to day, but he’s going to be not throwing for multiple days.”

As for the details of Wednesday’s game, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was slightly better than Wheeler, striking out nine and allowing three hits and no runs in six innings.

But the Phillies rallied against the Toronto bullpen.

J.T. Realmuto tied the game with a ninth-inning double.

Reliever Craig Kimbrel threw a scoreless 10th inning. Bryce Harper stepped to the plate with one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the 10th. He hit a 106.7 mpg ground ball right at pitcher Tim Mayza, who snared it and threw to second for the force out, but shortstop Bo Bichette’s throw to first to try to complete the double play sailed wide. Sosa, who began the inning at second as the ghost runner, dove across home plate with the winning run.

“It’s a weird game,” Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh said.

That's true. It gets a little saner, however, when the starters pitch like Wheeler, Nola and Walker have the past three days.