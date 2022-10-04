The drought is over - Phillies make postseason for the first time since 2011

The Philadelphia Phillies postseason drought came to an improbable end in Houston on Monday night.

Zach Eflin, who began the season as a starting pitcher but returned from a knee injury as a high-leverage reliever in the final weeks of the season, got the final three outs for his first big league save as the Phillies clinched a wild-card berth with a 3-0 win over the Astros.

The Phillies (87-73) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The best-of-three wild card series starts Friday. The Phillies will be on the road for the entire series and either face the St. Louis Cardinals or the New York Mets.

“This is why we play. This is why we play,” an emotional Rhys Hoskins said on the Phillies television broadcast after the game. “A lot of blood, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears. It’s a great group … It’s a beautiful thing.”

The Phillies won Monday with pitching and power - the recipe they will rely on in the postseason.

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola threw 6 ⅔ innings of perfect baseball Monday. Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of home runs - numbers 45 and 46 of the season - and Bryson Stott added a solo shot. Schwarber was one of the Phillies biggest offseason additions.

Monday was the culmination of a topsy-turvy Phillies season. Bryce Harper, last season's MVP, missed most of the summer with a fractured left thumb.

Philadelphia was 22-29 when the club fired Joe Girardi and named bench coach Rob Thomson interim manager.

“It hasn’t been an easy season,” Schwarber said. “We went through a manager change, went through the MVP being down... and we went through people saying that our season’s over, that don’t even count the Phillies and they can’t catch the baseball... and for us to get all of our guys back and healthy and for them to all be there and contribute that’s what it’s about.”

Things changed as soon as Thomson became the manager. He has a 65-44 as the Phillies manager.

“He just has this quiet confidence,’ Hoskins said of Thompson. "He’s able to keep us light. He’s able to keep us smiling and laughing. It’s a tough game and a long season. I’m happy for him. What a guy to do it with.”

The Phillies were in position to make the playoffs in 2018-2021 but faded each of those seasons in the final weeks.

Thomson is the team's sixth manager since the playoff drought began in 2012. The team began rebuild in 2016 under general manager Matt Klentak and president Andy MacPhail. But when that duo failed to produce a playoff berth, the Phillies turned to proven winner Dave Dombrowksi, hiring him as president of baseball operations during the 2020 offseason. Dombrowksi led the Florida Marlins and Boston Red Sox to World Series wins in 1997 and 2018, respectvely.

The Phillies also signed high-priced free agents, such as Harper and pitcher Zack Wheeler, to boost the team.

“When I signed here in '19, I said it was going to take us a couple of years, three or four or five years to get to where we needed to be,” said Harper, a two-time MVP. “And we’re not where we need to be right now, but this is step one to hopefully greater success and a greater opportunity to get to where we need to be.”

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto symbolized the Phillies playoff frustrations. Segura (1,327 games) and Realmuto (1,004 games) were the two longest-tenured major league players without a postseason appearance.

“It was a long ride,” Segura said. “I’ve been waiting so many years for this opportunity and I guarantee I’m not going to let it go by.”

After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon's fly ball in center for Monday's final out, players jumped and cheered in jubilation before meeting at the mound where they hugged and bounced around some more.

The video board at Minute Maid Park displayed the team's logo and the words: “Congratulations Philadelphia” as the Phillies celebrated.

A small but vocal group of Philadelphia fans congregated near the team's dugout and chanted: “Let's go Phillies," in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.

Thomson spoke to the team in the clubhouse before the champagne celebration erupted. He joked that there would be no batting practice before Tuesday's game.

"I can't believe all the things you guys have overcome to get here," he said. 'We're not done. After Wednesday we got 13 more wins and we're world champions. Enjoy this. You earned it."

