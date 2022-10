The drought is over - Phillies make postseason for the frst time since 2011

The Philadelphia Phillies postseason drought came to an improbable end Monday night.

Zach Eflin, who began the season as a starter but returned from a knee injury as a high-leverage reliever in the final weeks of the season, got the final three outs for his first big league save as the Phillies clinched a wild-card berth with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros.

The Phillies (87-73) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The best-of-three wild card series starts Friday. The Phillies will be on the road for the entire series and either face the St. Louis Cardinals or the New York Mets.

“This is why we play. This is why we play,” an emotional Rhys Hoskins said on the Phillies television broadcast after the game. “A lot of blood, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears. It’s a great group … It’s a beautiful thing.”

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola threw 6 ⅔ innings of perfect baseball Monday. Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of home runs - numbers 45 and 46 of the season - and Bryson Stott added a solo shot. Schwarber was one of the Phillies biggest offseason additions.

Monday was the culmination of a topsy-turvy Phillies season. Philadelphia was 22-29 when the club fired Joe Girardi and named bench coach Rob Thomson interim manager. Thomson has a 65-44 as the Phillies manager.

“He just has this quiet confidence,’ Hoskins said of Thompson. "He’s able to keep us light. He’s able to keep us smiling and laughing. It’s a tough game and a long season. I’m happy for him. What a guy to do it with.”

The Phillies were in position to make the playoffs in 2018-2021 but faded each of those seasons in the final weeks,

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto symbolized the Phillies playoff frustrations. Segura (1,327) and Realmuto (1,004) were the two longest-tenured major league players without a postseason appearance.

After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon's fly ball in center for Monday's final out, players jumped and cheered in jubilation before meeting at the mound where they hugged and bounced around some more.

The video board at Minute Maid Park displayed the team's logo and the words: “Congratulations Philadelphia” as the Phillies celebrated.

A small but vocal group of Philadelphia fans congregated near the team's dugout and chanted: “Let's go Phillies," in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.

Thomson spoke to the team in the clubhouse before the champagne celebration erupted. He joked that there would be no batting practice before Tuesday's game.

"I can't believe all the things you guys have overcome to get here," he said. 'We're not done. After Wednesday we got 13 more wins and we're world champions. Enjoy this. You earned it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report