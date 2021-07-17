Teenagers Zach Vasser, Lydia Palmer win 92nd Atlantic City Pageant Swim

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Schreiner, 15, a rising sophomore at Egg Harbor Township High School, was second overall in 21:10.8. Third for the men and fourth overall was Dylan DeWitt of EHT in 21:48.8.

Jordyn Ricciotti, 15, a rising sophomore at Mainland, was second for the women and sixth overall in 22:25.9. Samantha Elko, a former standout for EHT and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, was 13th overall and third for the women in 23:48.7.

Palmer is a member of the South Jersey Aquatic Club in Voorhees. She swims distance and the breaststroke for Cherokee.

“It feels pretty good to win,” Palmer said. “I’ve been in the race before, I think one other time. I knew I was the first woman (the leader, during the race). I was hoping to win, but you never know who will be there.”

Palmer and Schreiner got up near each other in the surf at the end of the swim, but Schreiner ran to the finish line just under four seconds ahead.

“He was a little ahead of me (in the ocean) and I stayed behind him,” Palmer said. “I got around him, but he passed me at the end.”

Ricciotti swam distance for Mainland as a freshman. This was her first ocean race of the year.