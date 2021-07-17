 Skip to main content
Teenagers Zach Vasser, Lydia Palmer win 92nd Atlantic City Pageant Swim
top story

ATLANTIC CITY — Margate Beach Patrol rookie Zach Vasser and others from his generation dominated the historic Atlantic City Pageant Swim on Saturday morning at the Albany Avenue beach.

Vasser, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mainland Regional High School, was the overall winner of the 92nd annual 1.2-mile ocean race in 20 minutes, 39.4 seconds. Vasser, a Linwood resident and a member of the host Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club, led from the early going, got up alone at the end of the swim and did the 30-yard sprint to the finish line on the beach.

Lydia Palmer, 17, a rising senior at Cherokee High School, was third overall and the women’s champion in 21:14.5.

The Pageant Swim, once affiliated with the Miss America Pageant on the Boardwalk, is believed to be the longest, continuous open-water swim in the United States. It was even held last year, with many protocols due the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t know it was that old. That’s cool,” Vasser said. “I was in it last year and did OK (eighth overall). I did better this year, and it’s always good to win.

“I’m mainly a distance swimmer. I pretty much got in front at the start. I had trouble seeing the buoys (the race had three turns in the ocean), but the swim went well.”

Vasser swam the 200- and 400-freestyle races the last two winter seasons for Mainland Regional High School.

Charles Schreiner, 15, a rising sophomore at Egg Harbor Township High School, was second overall in 21:10.8. Third for the men and fourth overall was Dylan DeWitt of EHT in 21:48.8.

Jordyn Ricciotti, 15, a rising sophomore at Mainland, was second for the women and sixth overall in 22:25.9. Samantha Elko, a former standout for EHT and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, was 13th overall and third for the women in 23:48.7.

Palmer is a member of the South Jersey Aquatic Club in Voorhees. She swims distance and the breaststroke for Cherokee.

“It feels pretty good to win,” Palmer said. “I’ve been in the race before, I think one other time. I knew I was the first woman (the leader, during the race). I was hoping to win, but you never know who will be there.”

Palmer and Schreiner got up near each other in the surf at the end of the swim, but Schreiner ran to the finish line just under four seconds ahead.

“He was a little ahead of me (in the ocean) and I stayed behind him,” Palmer said. “I got around him, but he passed me at the end.”

Ricciotti swam distance for Mainland as a freshman. This was her first ocean race of the year.

“I had a good swim,” Ricciotti said. “It was a fun race, and it always is. I swam it last year (finishing fourth for the women in 2020 and 11th overall).”

Saturday’s race had 77 swimmers. The younger U.S. Swimmers took off first and the older, master swimmers began five minutes later.

Race results

Men

1. Zach Vasser 20:39.4

2. Charles Schreiner 21:10.8

3. Dylan DeWitt 21:48.8

4. Charlie Seiverd 21:54.9

5. Matthew Woodside 22:35.0

6. Michael Giardino 22:47.6

7. Andrew Neuman 23:02.2

8. Brian Walters 23:03.2

9. Jimmy Ross 23:39.1

10. Corey Lin 23:40.6.

Women

1. Lydia Palmer 21:14.5

2. Jordyn Ricciotti 22:25.9

3. Samantha Elko 23:48.7

4. Lauren Fox 23:53.7

5. Denise Yushan 24:41.9

6. Summer Cassidy 24:49.1

7. Julia Latham 24:54.4

8. Caitlin Moore 25:27.9

9. Summer DeWitt 25:31.6

10. Ady Elko 25:35.5.

