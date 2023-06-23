PHILADELPHIA - Taijuan Walker and the Phillies left New York a little more than three weeks ago in search of answers.

They had just been swept by the New York Mets.

Walker lasted just four innings in the final game of that series and did not look comfortable on the mound.

Both the Phillies and Walker have apparently found what they were looking for.

Walker allowed one run in six innings as the Philadelphia beat the New York Mets 5-1 before 35,093 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

Walker is 4-0 since the start in New York with a 0.69 ERA and 14 hits allowed in 26 innings.

“I’ve been mixing all my pitches and throwing strikes, getting ahead,” walker said. “I’m making them put the ball in play early and getting a strikeout when I need it.”

Meanwhile, the Phillies (39-36) are 14-5 since they were swept in New York.

What’s been the difference?

“That’s what we were asking ourselves the whole first 50 games, 60 games,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “What’s the problem? What is it? What is it? What is it? But it’s just we’re playing better baseball. Getting leads, holding (leads), playing good defense, winning close games. Just doing a little bit of everything.

"Good teams do that. “Each day it’s a little different. Sometimes you slug it out. Sometimes it’s small ball. But we’re just playing good baseball all-round. Pitching (well) and hitting well.”

Friday was the first of a three-game weekend series. Both teams entered the weekend needing a win.

The Phillies sandwiched losses to the Atlanta Braves around a Wednesday rain out. Meanwhile, New York is in danger of seeing their season slip away. The Mets are 4-14 since they swept the Phillies in New York from May 30-June 1.

On Friday night, the Mets were at their bumbling, stumbling best and the Phillies took advantage.

A dropped fly ball by Mets center fielder Brando Nimmo led to two Philadelphia runs in the bottom of the first. Bryce Harper knocked in one of those runs with a bloop single that traveled 202 feet and left his bat with an exit velocity of 66.1 mph.

In the sixth inning, Brandon Marsh knocked in a run with a pop-fly single that inexplicably fell between Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and left fielder Tommy Pham.

Two batters later, Turner broke the game open with a two-run, groundball single to left field. If the Mets catch Marsh’s pop-up, Turner never steps to the plate.

As for Walker, the secret to his success is an increase in velocity.

In his June 1 start against the Mets, his four-seam fastball averaged 92 mph and his sinker averaged 90.6. On Friday, the fastball averaged 93.9 and the sinker 93.1.

“The body is feeling good,” Walker said. “I feel like when my velocity is up everything plays a little better.”

Walker is also throwing his cutter more. He threw it on 11% ( 8 of 74) of his pitches June 1. He threw the cutter on 22% (20 of 91) of his pitches Friday.

“Early in the counts and when I get behind too, I can get some weak contact (with the cutter),” Walker said. “I feel like I use it to get them to put the ball in play early but with weak contact.”

Walker continued a streak of impressive performances by Philadelphia starting pitchers. In their last five outings, Phillies starters have allowed two earned runs in 28 innings for a .064 ERA.

It's a good thing Walker and the rest of the rotation is pitching so well.

Philadelphia hasn’t hit a home run since Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot in the first inning of Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Oakland A’s. That’s 35 innings.

But with the way the Phillies are pitching, who’s counting?