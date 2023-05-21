PHILADELPHIA — With limited pitching options, the Phillies took a chance Sunday afternoon.

They asked starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to throw on three days' rest.

The move worked.

Walker threw 5 ⅓ shutout innings as the Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 before 44,18 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Bryson Stott’s two-run, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the seventh gave Philadelphia (22-24) all the offense it needed.

The Phillies needed Walker to pitch on short rest because they have just four reliable starters right now. Teams need five and sometimes six in a rotation to survive a season.

Walker came through, allowing just two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 19 hitters he faced. Walker relied primarily on his splitter, throwing it on 36 of his 87 pitches (41.4%).

“Honestly, I just wanted to attack the zone,” Walker said. “The last start, I didn’t really attack the zone and got behind a lot.”

His last start was why Walker was able to pitch on three days' rest. He was well-rested Sunday after lasting just two-thirds of an inning against the San Francisco Giants last week.

“I threw 40 pitches,” he said of Wednesday's start. “I feel like I really didn’t do much. It was one of those games that I kind of wanted to flush quickly.”

As for the offense Sunday, Stott was in the midst of a rare day off. He stayed ready by taking some live batting practice in the indoor cage and then stepped to the plate in the seventh with one out and Edmunso Sosa on second base.

Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay threw 1-2 fastball. Stott lofted the ball toward right field. It drifted and drifted eventually landing in the seats 357 feet from home plate to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

“You never know what can happen in a game,” Stott said, “when you’re going to go in. I was just trying to stay as ready as I can.”

The Phillies' bullpen, a strength all season, made sure the lead and Walker’s stellar performance held up.

Craig Kimbrel did cause some anxious moments in the ninth. Christopher Morel lined a two-out home run to right field to cut the Phillies' lead 2-1 before Kimbrel retired pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom on a pop-up to earn career save No. 399.

It was such a good day for the Phillies that even Trea Turner got a hit. The leadoff hitter, who has struggled all season after signing an 11-year, $300 million, free-agent contract in the offseason, struck out in his first two at-bats but doubled in the seventh.

As a team expected to make the postseason, the Phillies need to start winning. Winning the three-game weekend series from the Cubs is a good start.

But the Phillies face more gambles ahead when it comes to their starting rotation. They have yet to name a starter for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but manager Rob Thomson said Dylan Covey will pitch a few innings that day. Philadelphia claimed Covey off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Covey appeared in one game this season for Los Angeles and spent the last two years pitching in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan.

Thomson said Tuesday’s starter will depend on how Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks unfolds.

Walker said the uncertainty at the fifth spot does not impact the rest of the starters.

“We’ve got veterans in our rotation,” he said. “We’ve been doing it for a long time. We know every fifth day we have to go out and do our job whether we have four, five or six starters.”

Still, with 116 games left, it’s hard to envision the Phillies embarking on a winning streak or prospering in general with just four reliable starters.

It's not realistic to expect every game to pay off like Sunday's did.

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .299 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .285 Tauchman cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250 Morel dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .370 Mervis 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208 a-Mancini ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Mastrobuoni 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182 b-Madrigal ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 d-Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Totals 28 1 3 1 6 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .284 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .174 1-Marsh pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Bohm 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Sosa 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Harrison 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192 c-Stott ph-2b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .288 Guthrie cf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Totals 30 2 7 2 2 9

Chicago 000 000 001—1 3 0 Philadelphia 000 000 20x—2 7 1

a-struck out for Mervis in the 7th. b-flied out for Mastrobuoni in the 7th. c-homered for Harrison in the 7th. d-popped out for Madrigal in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

E—Domínguez (2). LOB—Chicago 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B—Guthrie (1), Castellanos (15), Sosa (7), Turner (10). HR—Morel (8), off Kimbrel; Stott (4), off Alzolay. RBIs—Morel (14), Stott 2 (18). SB—Tauchman (1), Marsh (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Madrigal, Suzuki, Happ); Philadelphia 5 (Harrison 2, Castellanos, Turner, Bohm). RISP—Chicago 0 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—Sosa.

DP—Chicago 1 (Suzuki, Mastrobuoni, Suzuki).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele 6 4 0 0 1 6 94 2.20 Alzolay, L, 1-3 1 3 2 2 0 1 16 2.66 Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.32 Estrada 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 1-3 2 0 0 3 3 87 5.79 Domínguez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.79 Strahm, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.73 Brogdon, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.62 Soto, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.87 Kimbrel, S, 5-5 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 6.35

Inherited runners-scored—Estrada 1-0, Domínguez 1-0, Soto 1-0. HBP—Steele (Schwarber), Brogdon (Swanson). PB—Realmuto (2).

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T—2:36. A—44,108 (42,901).