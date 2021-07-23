Swanson's slam powers Braves over Phillies 7-2

"It was a long night last night and a short morning," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "But it was good to see them pushing the envelope a little bit early on."

Meanwhile, the Phillies have lost three in a row after starting July on a 10-4 run to climb back above .500.

"Momentum is always the starting pitcher on the next day," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "And we need a big start from (Zack) Wheeler (on Friday)."

Atlanta did most of its offensive damage against Phillies starter Matt Moore, who allowed six earned runs in six innings. Swanson, who was in an 0-for-14 slump and moved down to the fifth spot from the second spot in the order, landed the big blow in the third when he sent a fastball from Moore into the seats in left field for his 17th homer to make it 5-0.

"That may have been my first one of my 20-year baseball career," Swanson said. "It was a cool moment. It was a great way to start the road trip: get some runs early and take control of the game early. Being up five runs after that was the biggest thing. That set the tone for the game."