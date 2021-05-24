 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Struggling Bryce Harper not in Phillies' lineup again Monday
0 comments
MLB

Struggling Bryce Harper not in Phillies' lineup again Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryce Harper was set to get another day off Monday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies hope the struggling outfielder comes back rested and ready to start hitting.

Philadelphia (23-24) began a four-game series  against the Marlins (22-24) on Monday night in Miami. The Phillies began the day 1.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

“Just giving (Harper) another day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Monday afternoon. “I went to bed last night, woke up this morning and said, ‘You know what? I’m, going to give him another day.’”

Harper left a May 15 game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a sore shoulder. Since then, his numbers are alarming. He is 2 for his last 25 with 13 strikeouts. Harper has struck out three times in three of his last four games.

The right fielder went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday night, and Girardi not play him Sunday in a 6-2 loss in the series finale.

Girardi said he does not think the shoulder injury is impacting Harper.

“He has not said anything about it,” Girardi said.

Brad Miller was scheduled to play right field Monday night, just as he did Sunday. Miller went 2 for 4, including a home run, Sunday.

The Marlins were scheduled to pitch left-hander Trevor Rogers on Monday. Girardi was asked if that figured in his decision to sit the left-handed Harper, who went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts against Rogers on May 19. Girardi said he wasn’t sure if Harper would have been in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher.

“He’s been scuffling a little bit, and sometimes a couple of days off helps players,” Girardi said. “I just chose to give him the day off.”

Philadelphia Phillies 2021 Baseball

Harper

This is a 2021 photo of Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Phillies active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 when this image was taken. (Miles Kennedy/MLB Photos via AP)

 Miles Kennedy, Associated Press
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News