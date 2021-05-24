Struggling Bryce Harper not in Phillies' lineup again Monday

Bryce Harper was set to get another day off Monday night.
The Philadelphia Phillies hope the struggling outfielder comes back rested and ready to start hitting.
Philadelphia (23-24) began a four-game series against the Marlins (22-24) on Monday night in Miami. The Phillies began the day 1.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
“Just giving (Harper) another day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Monday afternoon. “I went to bed last night, woke up this morning and said, ‘You know what? I’m, going to give him another day.’”
Harper left a May 15 game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a sore shoulder. Since then, his numbers are alarming. He is 2 for his last 25 with 13 strikeouts. Harper has struck out three times in three of his last four games.
The right fielder went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday night, and Girardi not play him Sunday in a 6-2 loss in the series finale.
Girardi said he does not think the shoulder injury is impacting Harper.
“He has not said anything about it,” Girardi said.
Brad Miller was scheduled to play right field Monday night, just as he did Sunday. Miller went 2 for 4, including a home run, Sunday.
The Marlins were scheduled to pitch left-hander Trevor Rogers on Monday. Girardi was asked if that figured in his decision to sit the left-handed Harper, who went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts against Rogers on May 19. Girardi said he wasn’t sure if Harper would have been in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher.
“He’s been scuffling a little bit, and sometimes a couple of days off helps players,” Girardi said. “I just chose to give him the day off.”
PHOTOS Mainland vs. Don Bosco Prep baseball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
052421_spt_mainland_508
052421_spt_mainland_532
052421_spt_mainland_540
052421_spt_mainland_522
052421_spt_mainland_560
052421_spt_mainland_548
052421_spt_mainland_555
052421_spt_mainland_536
052421_spt_mainland_561
052421_spt_mainland_544
052421_spt_mainland_517
052421_spt_mainland_500
052421_spt_mainland_507
052421_spt_mainland_537
052421_spt_mainland_535
052421_spt_mainland_514
052421_spt_mainland_504
052421_spt_mainland_545
052421_spt_mainland_528
052421_spt_mainland_530
052421_spt_mainland_529
052421_spt_mainland_551
052421_spt_mainland_534
052421_spt_mainland_524
052421_spt_mainland_558
052421_spt_mainland_510
052421_spt_mainland_526
052421_spt_mainland_564
052421_spt_mainland_552
052421_spt_mainland_547
052421_spt_mainland_502
052421_spt_mainland_565
052421_spt_mainland_518
052421_spt_mainland_542
052421_spt_mainland_546
052421_spt_mainland_539
052421_spt_mainland_554
052421_spt_mainland_516
052421_spt_mainland_563
052421_spt_mainland_557
052421_spt_mainland_523
052421_spt_mainland_553
052421_spt_mainland_527
052421_spt_mainland_513
052421_spt_mainland_533
052421_spt_mainland_512
052421_spt_mainland_521
052421_spt_mainland_519
052421_spt_mainland_525
052421_spt_mainland_541
052421_spt_mainland_506
052421_spt_mainland_520
052421_spt_mainland_531
052421_spt_mainland_501
052421_spt_mainland_503
052421_spt_mainland_562
052421_spt_mainland_515
052421_spt_mainland_559
052421_spt_mainland_556
052421_spt_mainland_511
052421_spt_mainland_509
052421_spt_mainland_505
052421_spt_mainland_543
052421_spt_mainland_549
052421_spt_mainland_538
052421_spt_mainland_550
052421_spt_mainland 214
052421_spt_mainland 373
052421_spt_mainland 273
052421_spt_mainland 382
052421_spt_mainland 245
052421_SPT_MAINLAND 352
052421_spt_mainland 108
052421_spt_mainland 95
052421_spt_mainland 136
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.