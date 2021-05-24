Struggling Bryce Harper not in Phillies' lineup again Monday

Bryce Harper was set to get another day off Monday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies hope the struggling outfielder comes back rested and ready to start hitting.

Philadelphia (23-24) began a four-game series against the Marlins (22-24) on Monday night in Miami. The Phillies began the day 1.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

“Just giving (Harper) another day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Monday afternoon. “I went to bed last night, woke up this morning and said, ‘You know what? I’m, going to give him another day.’”

Harper left a May 15 game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a sore shoulder. Since then, his numbers are alarming. He is 2 for his last 25 with 13 strikeouts. Harper has struck out three times in three of his last four games.

The right fielder went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday night, and Girardi not play him Sunday in a 6-2 loss in the series finale.

Girardi said he does not think the shoulder injury is impacting Harper.

“He has not said anything about it,” Girardi said.