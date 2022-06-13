Struggling at the plate, Nick Castellanos not in Phillies' lineup Monday night

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos said he hasn’t felt comfortable at the plate all season.

On Monday, manager Rob Thomson gave Castellanos a day off. He was not in the lineup when the Phillies hosted the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

“I can feel it,” Thomson said of Castellanos’ struggles. “He’s a great hitter. At the end of the year, the back of his baseball card is going to look the same as it has in the past. He’s going through a rough stretch right now. I have full confidence between him and (hitting coach) Kevin Long they’re going to work this thing out.”

Castellanos began Monday with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .251/.309/.405. In comparison, his career slash line was .277/.328/.481.

The Phillies signed Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract in the offseason.

“It's kind of one of those things where sometimes you go through phases where you don't really have a good feeling at the plate, at least for me,” he told reporters Sunday. “But I'm just one at-bat or honestly sometimes all it takes is just one swing, man, and then it just clicks and starts rolling."

Third baseman Alec Bohm also got Monday off. Thomson said Castellanos did not ask for a day off.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of days now,” the manager said. “We just thought it was a good day for those guys to get a little breather. We’ve got a long stretch here and a doubleheader coming up in Washington (against the Nationals) on Friday.”

Kelly called up

The Phillies made a move in their bullpen before Monday’s game.

They promoted Michael Kelly from Triple-A and designated Jim Norwood for assignment.

Kelly, 29, was 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts and nine walks in 18 innings for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

“He’s got a big fastball,” Thomson said. “A lot of strikeouts. There’s a couple of walks in there, but we think there’s a couple of things we can do here to get rid of those walks.”

The Phillies chose to promote Kelly over Mark Appel, who is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 19 strikeouts and seven walks in 23 ⅓ innings. Appel is especially intriguing because the Houston Astros selected him with the first overall pick in the 2013 draft and he has yet to reach the major leagues.

The Phillies also chose Kelly over prospect Francisco Morales, who has 38 strikeouts in 24 ⅔ minor league innings this season.

“Kelly has been throwing the ball well,” Thomson said. “We just decided on him because of the strikeouts.”

Norwood had mostly pitched in lopsided games. He was 1-0 with a 8.31 ERA and 24 hits allowed in 17 ⅓ innings.

