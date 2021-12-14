St. Augustine Prep grad Joe Gatto signs with Phillies

Gatto is a standout athlete. He started at quarterback for the St. Augustine football team as a freshman and sophomore. He started for the basketball team as a junior, wowing fans with his leaping ability.

Gatto had 28-31 record with a 4.80 ERA in 86 starts and 36 relief appearances in the minors in six seasons with the Angels. He averaged 7.3 strikeouts and 4.0 walks per nine innings.

He did not pitch in 2020 because the pandemic canceled the minor league season. He signed a major league deal with the Texas Rangers last winter.

Gatto said he feels he's at his best mentally and physically right now and more than capable of making a big league roster.

'When I signed back in 2014, if you were to tell my 18-older self this was the career path I would take, I would have told you there's no way," Gatto said. "When you're young, you think (you'll make the big leagues) in one year, two year, four years."

Gatto said he lost track of who he was as a pitcher at one point. COVID-19 and the year off in 2020 gave him a chance to reset.