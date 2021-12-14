St. Augustine Prep grad Joe Gatto signs with Phillies

Joe Gatto’s baseball journey could lead him to Philadelphia next season.
The 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate was one of six pitchers to sign minor league contracts with the Phillies with an invitation to big league spring training as a nonroster invitee, the club announced Tuesday.
Gatto grew up a Phillies fan. One of his favorite players was pitcher Cole Hamels. But he signed with Philadelphia because of the opportunity the club gives him.
"When I became a free agent, Philly reached out and they got to the top of my list," he said. "I never let the hometown thing become the biggest factor. On top of all the side benefits - being home, family and friends - to me it's an unbelievable opportunity. It's going to be a battle to get to the big leagues but at the end of the day, it's a great organization. I'm excited to join them."
The right-handed Gatto was 5-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings over 35 relief appearances with the Texas Rangers' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates last season.
Gatto's professional career began when the Los Angeles Angels selected the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2014 draft after his senior season at St. Augustine.
A former Hammonton resident who now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, Gatto was the 2014 Press High School Baseball Player of the Year after going 7-1 with a 0.94 ERA and striking out 65 in 52 1/3 innings. He also batted .370 with a home run and 11 RBIs.
Gatto is a standout athlete. He started at quarterback for the St. Augustine football team as a freshman and sophomore. He started for the basketball team as a junior, wowing fans with his leaping ability.
Gatto had 28-31 record with a 4.80 ERA in 86 starts and 36 relief appearances in the minors in six seasons with the Angels. He averaged 7.3 strikeouts and 4.0 walks per nine innings.
He did not pitch in 2020 because the pandemic canceled the minor league season. He signed a major league deal with the Texas Rangers last winter.
Gatto said he feels he's at his best mentally and physically right now and more than capable of making a big league roster.
'When I signed back in 2014, if you were to tell my 18-older self this was the career path I would take, I would have told you there's no way," Gatto said. "When you're young, you think (you'll make the big leagues) in one year, two year, four years."
Gatto said he lost track of who he was as a pitcher at one point. COVID-19 and the year off in 2020 gave him a chance to reset.
"Last year was probably hands down the best year of my career," he said. "With that, I'm in a really good place confidence wise. I think I have what it takes. Now it's about adding that right opportunity and it's an added bonus that Philly has that opportunity. The goal is to come into spring training, compete for a spot and how ever it goes it goes."
Gatto’s signing with the Phillies continues the club’s connection to Cape-Atlantic League pitchers.
Zach Warren, also a 2014 Hermits graduate and Gatto's former teammate, pitched for the Phillies' Double-A Reading Fightin Phils and Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs last season. Warren, who was raised in Vineland, appeared in 39 games — 14 starts — and was 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA.
Mike Adams, a 2012 Holy Spirit graduate, was 1-1 with one save, a 3.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 30 relief appearances with the IronPigs last season.
Jake McKenna, a 2020 Ocean City graduate, pitched in six games with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia, last season.
In addition to his relationship with Warren, Gatto is friends with Adams and has worked at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, which Adams co-owns with 2011 St. Augustine graduate Ed Charlton. Gatto has also met McKenna.
"i think it's awesome for our area in general," Gatto said. 'When you get a bunch of guys that come from the same environment, come from the same schools and compete at the highest level together ... I'm excited to be along side of them."
EXTRA INNINGS: The other pitchers Philadelphia signed to minor league deals Tuesday were Cam Bedrosian, Andrew Bellatti, Tyler Cyr, Michael Kelly and Jake Newberry.
