Sources: Almost half of the Phillies roster is unvaccinated

A COVID crisis could ruin it all. In fact, a COVID crisis could have sabotaged the team just last week.

Bohm, the starting third baseman, tested positive for COVID on July 10. The earliest he can return is Wednesday at the Yankees. Team sources say Bohm was not vaccinated.

Neither were Nola or relievers Connor Brogdon and Bailey Falter. This became known when they were placed on the COVID list, since only unvaccinated teammates who were close contacts are subject to COVID sequestering, as reported in The Inquirer last week. The protocols took effect July 11, the day before the All Star break, which minimized the number of games they all missed. The Phillies won three of four games since Bohm tested positive.

The beleaguered Phillies bullpen cobbled together a win in Nola's absence last Sunday. Back-end starters Matt Moore and Vince Velasquez pitched well enough to cover what would have been a Nola start Friday or Saturday. The Phillies won all three of those games, then won again Sunday. They went 4-1 during their COVID crisis.

They might not be as fortunate the next time. And, with such a high percentage of players performing without protections, a "next time" seems inevitable.

Infectious ignorance