Should the Astros be heavy favorites over the Phillies? Check out the 2022 World Series odds

SPENER URQUHART
The Times-Picayhune
The New Orleans Advocate
The World Series matchup is set between a pair of teams that have peaked at the right time in the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, but the oddsmakers like one team more than the other.
Both the Astros and Phillies have put together dominant postseason runs in which they claimed the pennant in their respective leagues in five games or fewer, but it's the Astros who opened as the favorites to win it all by a significant margin.
While the Astros are the overall favorite at Caesars Sportsbook
, official odds partner of , there are several other betting options for those looking to wager on the Fall Classic, such as how games the series goes and who wins MVP. Bet.NOLA.com
First pitch for Game 1 is set for 8:03 p.m. Friday, so let's take a look at the betting options that could offer value before the action gets underway.
World Series winner Houston Astros (-190), Philadelphia Phillies (+170)
The Astros are significantly favored, especially for a World Series matchup, with the odds discrepancy stemming from the fact that the Astros won 19 more regular-season games than the Phillies. The difference doesn't appear to be enough to scare bettors away from the favorite, as anything under -200 or below seems to be a fair price for the Astros considering how dominant they've been this postseason anchored by an elite pitching staff.
Series spreads Astros -2.5 (+300), Phillies +2.5 (-400), Phillies +1.5 (-150), Astros -1.5 (+120), Astros +1.5 (-350), Phillies -1.5 (+270)
There's not much value to be had here other than for those that think the Astros will wrap this series up in five games (+300), but the Phillies to push it to seven games could pay off at -150, since they've had the more consistent lineup this postseason to where they've got a solid chance to push it to the final game even if they can't win it.
Number of games Six games (+210), Seven games (+230), Five games (+260), Four games (+525)
Predicting the number of games in a World Series is never easy. Four games could offer value at +525 with the Astros looking like the clear-cut favorite. No sweep has occurred since 2012, however, with seven games being the recent trend having occurred four times in the past 10 years.
Series correct score Astros in six (+375), Astros in seven (+400), Astros in five (+475), Phillies in six (+600), Phillies in seven (+650), Astros sweep (+650), Phillies in five (+900), Phillies sweep (+1600 odds boost)
Astros in six is the most likely outcome, according to the odds, and it appears to be the best play on the board with none of the other scenarios offering odds longer than +1000 outside of the highly unlikely scenario of a Phillies sweep. The past two World Series matchups have gone six games, with the Astros being on the losing end last year.
World Series MVP (favorites) Bryce Harper (+500), Yordan Alvarez (+600), Justin Verlander (+900), Kyle Schwarber (+1000), Jose Altuve (+1400), Alex Bregman (+1600), Zack Wheeler (+1600), Kyle Tucker (+1600), Jeremy Pena (+1600)
This looks like a tough year to pick out a World Series MVP considering the amount of elite talent on both sides, but there are several hitters worth keeping an eye on, especially a pair of Astros in Jeremy Pena and former LSU star Alex Bregman. Both appear to be bargains at +1600 since they've been red hot during the playoffs and are on the team most likely to win the series. Verlander looks tempting at +900, but only one pitcher has one the award in the past seven years.
Game 1 odds Phillies (+143, +1.5) at Astros (-170, -1.5), 6.5 O/U
The Astros are solid favorites in Game 1 and rightfully so, as they'll be at home and have Justin Verlander on the mound, but Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been exceptional this postseason to where the Phillis could offer value as an underdog. The under also looks appealing considering the elite level of starting pitching.
GALLERY: Phillies beat Padres in Game 5, headed to World Series
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Bryce Harper celebrates with the Warren C. Giles Trophy after the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 to win the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto rounds the bases after a home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler celebrates the end of the top of the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Fans watch as Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto tags San Diego Padres' Juan Soto during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler tip his cap as he leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell watches his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell hits a RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The grounds crew works the field during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott celebrates a double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado celebrates the end of the top of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a two-run home run with J.T. Realmuto during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates the final out of Philadelphia's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. The starting pitcher got the last two outs for the save, sending the Phillies to their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Members of the grounds crew cover the field before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Members of the grounds crew cover the field before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola warms up during batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez plays with a flying disc before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Members of the grounds crew roll up the rain tarp prior to Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura stands for the national anthem before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott stands for the national anthem before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans cheer before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto fouls a ball off his foot during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins reacts for a foul ball during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Fans cheer during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a single off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the second inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run with Kyle Schwarber during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm celebrates in the locker room after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos celebrates in the locker room after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
