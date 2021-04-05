Series against Mets a good early test for some of Phillies' less-accomplished pitchers

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies created some excitement with their opening weekend sweep of the Atlanta Braves.
Philadelphia starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin combined to allow 11 hits and three runs in 20 2/3 innings against the Braves.
The bullpen threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings.
Now comes the hard part.
Philadelphia will rely on the back end of its starting rotation in a three-game series against the New York Mets that started Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Matt Moore, the Phillies' No. 4 starter, was scheduled to start Monday. The No. 5 starter, Chase Anderson, was scheduled to start Tuesday.
The Mets are predicted to be one of baseball's top teams, and because a COVID-19 outbreak among the Washington Nationals postponed New York's opening series, the Mets were scheduled to throw two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom on Monday and No. 2 starter Marcus Stroman on Tuesday.
Moore and Anderson could be the keys to the Phillies' success this season. Philadelphia went 19-15 in games started by Nola, Wheeler and Eflin last season. The Phillies were 9-17 in games started by other pitchers.
Philadelphia signed both Moore and Anderson to one-year contracts in the offseason.
“If I’m healthy, and I’m able,” Moore said in spring training, “I like my chances every time I’m out there.”
Moore and Anderson are expected to contribute quality innings, keep the bullpen fresh and help the team avoid losing streaks.
Moore made his big league debut in 2011, Anderson in 2014.
Their experience helps. The past few seasons, the Phillies have tried to fill the back end of the rotation with inexperienced players such as Nick Pivetta, who had a 5.50 ERA with the Phillies and is now with Boston Red Sox.
“You know what you’re going to get every night we go out there,” Anderson said during spring training. “We don’t sometimes get the praise of the one through three guys (in the rotation), but that’s OK.”
Anderson, 33, went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in seven starts for the Toronto Blue Jays last season. Anderson begins this season a 54-42 career record. His best season was in 2017, when he finished 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA for the Brewers.
Moore, 31, pitched in Japan last season. He has talent but has been troubled by injuries. He missed the 2014 season with Tommy John surgery. A knee injury caused him to miss nearly all of 2019. But he went 17-4 with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013 and is 54-56 in his career.
What will make for successful seasons from Moore and Anderson?
Manager Joe Girardi said the two must locate their pitchers. Moore didn’t cite specific statistic or goal in spring training.
“The way I think about things is that if I do my job for 90 to 110 pitches, 120 pitches some nights,” Moore said during spring training, “in the end, most (statistics) will take care of themselves and are going to be in a good spot. If you get through seven (innings) or more, at the end of the year your numbers are going to be right where you want them to be.”
