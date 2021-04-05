Series against Mets a good early test for some of Phillies' less-accomplished pitchers

“If I’m healthy, and I’m able,” Moore said in spring training, “I like my chances every time I’m out there.”

Moore and Anderson are expected to contribute quality innings, keep the bullpen fresh and help the team avoid losing streaks.

Moore made his big league debut in 2011, Anderson in 2014.

Their experience helps. The past few seasons, the Phillies have tried to fill the back end of the rotation with inexperienced players such as Nick Pivetta, who had a 5.50 ERA with the Phillies and is now with Boston Red Sox.

“You know what you’re going to get every night we go out there,” Anderson said during spring training. “We don’t sometimes get the praise of the one through three guys (in the rotation), but that’s OK.”

Anderson, 33, went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in seven starts for the Toronto Blue Jays last season. Anderson begins this season a 54-42 career record. His best season was in 2017, when he finished 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA for the Brewers.

Moore, 31, pitched in Japan last season. He has talent but has been troubled by injuries. He missed the 2014 season with Tommy John surgery. A knee injury caused him to miss nearly all of 2019. But he went 17-4 with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013 and is 54-56 in his career.