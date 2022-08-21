Seranthony Dominguez and Corey Knebel injuries shake up Phillies bullpen

PHILADELPHIA - One of the Phillies strengths was bullpen depth.

No more.

Philadelphia put closer Seranthony Dominguez on the 15-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis.

“This is just a precaution,” interim manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies hosted the New York Mets on Sunday. “Just take the ball out of his hands.”

The Phillies also shifted reliever Corey Knebel to the 60-day injured list effectively ending his season. Interim manager Rob Thomson said in addition to his right lat strain, Knebel has a tear in his right shoulder capsule. Knebel will head to Texas for stem-cell treatment to try to avoid surgery.

The moves probably leave Dave Robertson as the Phillies closer.

Thomson said X-rays Saturday came back clean for Dominguez, but the pitcher will have an MRI on Sunday.

Despite the positive X-ray result, the Dominguez news is alarming because of his past injury history. The pitcher complained of soreness Saturday morning. Dominguez is 6-4 with a 1.64 ERA and nine saves. He had been dominant in his last few outings, throwing an average of nine pitches in his last three saves.

Dominguez, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020. His 44 innings this season were the most he’s thrown since he pitched 58 innings as a rookie in 2018.

Thomson said he was confident that Dominguez would return this season.

Knebel, 30, started this season as the Phillies closer. After a few rough outings, he became a dependable part of the bullpen with a 3.29 since July 1.

“It’s really disappointing for us because (Knebel) was a big part of that bullpen, even though he was pitching in low-leverage situations,” Thomson said. “Just his presence out there and the pro that he is and how he took care of the younger guys. He was really good.”

The Phillies acquired Robertson in a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs. The injuries make that deal even more critical than it originally was. Robertson began Sunday with a 0.00 ERA and three saves in seven appearances for Philadelphia.

The injuries likely mean more work for relievers Jose Alvarado, Brad Hand, Connor Brogdon and Sam Coonrod.

“Just try to mix and match with those guys as the 7, 8, 9 [inning] guys,” Thomson said.

The Phillies promoted reliever Tyler Cyr from Triple-A to replace Dominguez. Cyr, 29, was 2-3 with six saves and a 2.50 ERA in 35 games for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.