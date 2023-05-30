Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NEW YORK — Kodai Senga allowed one hit through seven dominant innings and Francisco Lindor homered to help the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Tuesday night in the first meeting this season between the NL East rivals.

Eduardo Escobar added an RBI single and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo robbed Nick Castellanos of a potential home run with a leaping catch at the fence.

Senga (5-3) struck out nine and permitted one baserunner — a soft single by Kody Clemens that fell in front of left fielder Tommy Pham in the third.

The rookie right-hander from Japan got six strikeouts with his disappearing "ghost forkball" and set a career high for innings in his 10th major league start.

Adam Ottavino worked a hitless eighth, getting a huge lift when rookie Francisco Álvarez threw out fellow catcher J.T. Realmuto trying to steal second after a leadoff walk.

Realmuto was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned following a replay review that clearly showed an acrobatic tag by second baseman Jeff McNeil. It was the first caught stealing this season with Ottavino on the mound after 10 successful attempts by opponents.

David Robertson gave up a one-out single in the ninth before getting Bryson Stott to ground into a game-ending double play for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Philadelphia got 6 2/3 encouraging innings from left-hander Ranger Suárez (0-2), who entered with a 9.82 ERA.

Lindor homered off Suárez leading off the fourth and Escobar greeted Connor Brogdon by poking an RBI single between two infielders with two outs in the seventh. Castellanos saved two more runs with a sliding catch in right-center to rob Nimmo.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: DH Bryce Harper received a planned rest to give him consecutive days off, including Monday's off day. ... 3B Alec Bohm was back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday night in Atlanta with hamstring tightness. ... LHP José Alvarado (elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw batting practice on the field Wednesday. He could begin a rehab assignment after that and return to Philadelphia's bullpen following one or two minor league outings. ... 1B Darick Hall (sprained right thumb) and C Rafael Marchán (right hamate fracture) were set to begin rehab assignments with Class A Clearwater — weather permitting. Hall was slated to be the DH. ... RHP Nick Nelson (left glute) will throw batting practice Wednesday. Additional testing determined the injury was to Nelson's glute, not his hamstring, manager Rob Thomson said.

Mets: McNeil was back in the lineup. He didn't start Sunday in Colorado because of groin tightness, although he singled as a pinch-hitter. ... C Omar Narváez (strained left calf) had a scheduled day off on his minor league rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.59 ERA) was 0-4 with a 3.99 ERA in five starts versus the Mets last year, dropping him to 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA in 25 starts against them.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 6.75) makes his third start Wednesday night since missing about a month with elbow inflammation and a bone spur. He is coming off his first victory in five outings this season last Thursday at Wrigley Field, where he allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings to beat the Cubs. Carrasco is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies, who signed him at age 16 in 2003 and traded him to Cleveland in 2009 before he reached the majors.

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Turner ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .166 Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Clemens 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Guthrie lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118 b-Harrison ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .186 Totals 27 0 2 0 1 11 New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Álvarez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Lindor ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .227 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Vientos dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .192 a-Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 S.Marte rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250 McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Pham lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .222 Escobar 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .244 Totals 28 2 6 2 3 6 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 2 0 New York 000 100 10x_2 6 0 a-struck out for Vientos in the 8th. b-singled for Guthrie in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 1, New York 6. HR_Lindor (10), off Suárez. RBIs_Lindor (40), Escobar (14). SB_S.Marte (15), Realmuto (7). CS_Realmuto (3). S_McNeil. Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; New York 2 (Nimmo, McNeil). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; New York 1 for 3. GIDP_Stott, Escobar. DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Clemens); New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez, L, 0-2 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 4 99 7.13 Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.33 Y.Marte 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 8.71 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senga, W, 5-3 7 1 0 0 0 9 100 3.44 Ottavino, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.35 Robertson, S, 9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.54 Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-1. Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Edwin Jimenez. T_2:20. A_36,236 (42,136).