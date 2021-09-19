Segura, Nola lead surging Phillies past Mets to tighten NL East battle with Atlanta

NEW YORK — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years, Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak and the surging Philadelphia Phillies tightened the NL East race, beating the New York Mets 5-3 Saturday night.

Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and pull within one game of division-leading Atlanta.

The Phillies had lost eight of 11 prior to their current streak.

"It's a resilient group that has found a way to bounce back," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "Just keep playing well, worry about ourselves and we'll go from there."

The Mets lost their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500. New York is 5 1/2 games behind Atlanta and seven games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.

"We want to win, that's why we're here," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "It's another tough loss and a chance at our division, but there are (still) chances. You can't hang your heads just yet."

Segura homered in the first inning and again in the third off Carlos Carrasco (1-3) for his sixth career two-homer game and first since Sept. 26, 2016, when he went deep twice for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals.