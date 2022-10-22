Segura-mania runs wild: Jean Segura propels Phillies past Padres in Game 3 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA — Citizens Bank Park was not for the faint of heart Friday night.

Jean Segura needed more resolve than anyone.

The second baseman’s two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning propelled the Phillies to a 4-2 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Segura flexed like professional wrestler Hulk Hogan at first base after his hit. He did the same and shouted “Let’s go!” after making a diving stop and throwing a runner out at first base to end the seventh.

The 45,279 fans at Citizens Bank Park loved it.

"I'm fired up. I don't know how to explain that," Segura said of his emotional reactions. "Like something, like fire inside my body. Like I just want to get it out, like explosive, like ahhh. If you don't get emotional with 45,000 people in the stands or 46,000 people in the stands, you're playing the wrong sport."

Rhys Hoskins trying to enjoy the fast-moving postseason PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins is doing his best to slow the postseason down.

The win, however, was not without its share of anxious moments from Segura, the Phillies and their fans.

Before his two-run single in the top of the fourth, Segura made an error that gave the Padres their first run of the game.

Meanwhile, Seranthony Dominguez did something no Phillies reliever had done in 42 years. He navigated the final two innings to record the first two-out postseason save by a Phillies reliever since Tug McGraw clinched the franchise's first World Series with a save in Game 6 of that 1980 series.

"This game is about the mental part," Segura said. "As a player, you learn from your mistake and you never put your head down. When you make a mistake, just keep going forward."

With 1,328 regular season games, Segura was baseball’s active leader for most games played without making the playoffs. He said postseason pressure is nothing after growing up in the Dominican Republic where he said people watched him play as a youngster with machetes in their hands.

He got the full postseason experience Friday.

That was not always a good thing.

Segura dropped a throw from shortstop Bryson Stott in the top of the fourth. The error cost the Phillies an inning-ending double play and allowed the Padres to tie the game at one. Segura said he's probably made that play 3,000 times in his career.

He didn’t have to wait long for redemption.

He stepped to the plate in the bottom of the inning with two outs and runners on second and third. Padres starter Joe Musgrove threw him a 1-2 slider that broke down and away from the right handed Segura. He went with the pitch and served it into right field for a two-run single to put the Phillies up 3-1.

"I don't really know how I hit it," Segura said.

In keeping with Segura’s unpredictable night, Musgrove then picked him off first base.

No matter, the Phillies had all the runs they would need.

Friday was the first NLCS game played in Philadelphia since 2010 when the Phillies lost Game 6 of the NLCS to the San Francisco Giants.

The fans were ready from the first pitch on a clear seasonable night.

As the game progressed, more of the crowd stood. They chanted “Aaron’s better” at Padres catcher Austin Nola, the older brother of Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

The fans roared when Eagles center Jason Kelce stepped onto the field between innings and chugged a beer during a skit with the Phillie Phanatic.

Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez threw 68 pitches and allowed just two hits and a run in five innings. Suarez pounded the strike zone, throwing strike one to 10 of the first 12 batters he faced.

Zach Eflin, Jose Alvarado and Dominguez then came out of the pen to preserve the victory.

With two outs in the ninth, a fan skipped by the press box and shouted "one more."

Dominguez got that out when he struck out Austin Nola swinging at a 91 mph slider. Fans hugged and exchange high fives. Fireworks shot off. Most of the crowd stayed to sing "Dancing on My Own," the team's unofficial theme song.

The Phillies stand two wins away from their first World Series appearance in 13 years.

Nobody on the club might be having a better time than Segura.

"I wait 11 years for the opportunity," Segura said. "I'm not going to go back. I'm going to do the best I can to continue to grind it, to continue to help the ball club, and bring something positive every single day. I just waited too many years for the opportunity, and I don't want to let it go by."