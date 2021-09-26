Seasons end, others continue in postseason play: Local minor leaguers update

Most of the minor-league baseball season wrapped up last weekend.
But some teams participated in Minor League Baseball's postseason.
In classes Double-A, High Single-A and Low Single-A, the top two teams in each league will play a best-of-five series for their respective championships. RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City H.S.) is with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), who are in the High-A Central finals. The Kernels led the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals) 2-1 through Friday.
Triple-A is in the middle of its Final Stretch Winner in which it will crown a champion in the East and in the West.
All 30 clubs participate in a five-game road series with one team and a five-game home series with another. The team with the highest winning percentage during that 10-game stretch will be the winner in each league. There are a series of tiebreakers established as well, starting with best winning percentage during the regular season.
Three former Cape-Atlantic League standouts are on teams competing in this format.
Here are updates on 11 local players, starting with the three in Triple-A, with their stats through Friday:
Triple-A
RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27 with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32¹/³ innings (26 appearances). In 40 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 43 innings.
Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday. He was 4-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41¹/³ innings in 24 games.
In 35 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 5-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 59²/³ innings.
Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.
RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the St. Paul Saints.
Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul.
Double-A
RHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, ended his season on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels). In five starts, Brady went 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts.
He has made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, ended his season on a high note pitching with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). In three starts with the Sea Dogs, he was 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 15²/³ innings.
In 21 starts between Single-A and Double-A this season, Groome went 5-8 with a 4.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 97¹/³ innings.
In 41 career minor-league starts, he is 8-17 with a 4.96 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 163¹/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), wrapped up the best of his four minor-league seasons. With Amarillo, Kennedy hit .278 (66 for 237) with six doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 40 RBIs and 46 runs in 66 games with Amarillo. In September, he hit .400 (22 for 55) with five homers and 10 RBIs to go with a .476 on-base percentage and .745 slugging percentage. In 96 games this season between Single-A and Double-A, he hit .290 (101 for 348) with 11 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 61 runs and 60 RBIs.
In 304 minor-league games, he is hitting .285 with 55 doubles, 15 triples, 33 homers and 161 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), finished his season 1-2 with a 2.64 ERA in 37 appearances, having struck out 70 in 44¹/³ innings. In 39 games this season, including two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he had a 4.34 ERA in 45²/³ innings with 72 strikeouts.
In 134 minor-league games over four seasons, Warren is 5-10 with a 3.09 ERA and 292 strikeouts in 195¹/³ innings. He was picked in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
Single-A (High)
RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, has been with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) since Aug. 30. He made three appearances with them, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13 innings. He did not pitch after Sept. 16. In 13 games (12 starts) between Cedar Rapids and the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Mooney was 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 42 innings.
The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his pro debut May 6.
Rookie League
Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 21, finished his season with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complete League affiliate of Los Angeles. In nine games (one start), Nunan went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 14 innings.
The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. He pitched in seven games in 2019 with the ACL Angels, going 1-1 with a 6.11 ERA. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 19, finished his season with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. In six games (one start), McKenna allowed 10 runs in six innings with 12 strikeouts.
The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020.
RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 18, finished his short debut with the FCL Twins. On Sept. 17 in his second pro appearance, he allowed three runs on four hits and struck out four in three innings in relief. In two games, he struck out six and allowed three runs in five innings.
The Linwood resident was taken 26th overall in the MLB Draft on July 11. He was dominant this spring for the Mustangs, going 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48²/³ innings.
Who are the 2021 Press Baseball All-Stars?
Chase Petty
Chase Petty
Mainland Regional
Sr. P/2B
Petty is a MLB first-round draft prospect as pitcher. He was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He is committed to the University of Florida.
Dave Hagaman
Dave Hagaman
Holy Spirit
Sr. P
Hagaman was 6-3 with a 2.13 ERA. He struck out 81 in 49 1/3 innings. Hagaman has committed to West Virginia.
Justin Sweeney
Justin Sweeney
Egg Harbor Township
So. P
Sweeney was 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA. He struck out 56 in 38 1/3 innings. Sweeney has already committed to Rutgers.
Gannon Brady
Gannon Brady
Ocean City
Sr. P
Brady was 2-0 in the state tournament and 4-3 overall. He had a 2.01 ERA and struck out 82 in 55 2/3 innings. Brady, who will continue his career at Fordham University, also hit four home runs.
Cole Campbell
Cole Campbell
Mainland Regional
Jr. C
Campbell batted .437 with 28 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Joe Repetti
Joe Repetti
Ocean City
Sr. C
Repetti batted .303 with 30 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Brody Levin
Brody Levin
Mainland Regional
Sr. 1B
Levin batted .385 with 25 RBIs, three home runs and 27 runs scored.
Ryan Taylor
Ryan Taylor
St. Augustine
Jr. SS
Taylor batted .404 with 33 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
Ethan Dodd
Ethan Dodd
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. SS
Dodd batted .347 with 21 runs scored, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He also struck out 48 batters in 29 1/3 innings pitched and had a 1.91 ERA.
Dave Appolonia
Dave Appolonia
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Appolonia batted .452 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Jared Beebe
Jared Beebe
Hammonton
Sr. 3B
Beebe batted .543 with 23 RBIs, 10 doubles and 20 runs scored.
Brody McKenzie
Brody McKenzie
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. OF
McKenzie batted .403 with 30 runs scored, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Cohl Mercado
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Jr. OF
Mercado batted .600 (27 for 45) with 26 runs scored, 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Kyle Neri
Kyle Neri
St. Augustine Prep
Jr. OF
Neri batted .429 with 36 runs scored and 28 RBIs.
Mark Elliott
Mark Elliott
Mainland Regional
Sr. OF
Elliott batted .463 with 37 runs scored, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
Matt Nunan
Matt Nunan
Ocean City
Sr. Of
Nuna batted .349 with 24 RBIs and 19 runs scored. On the mound, the Boston College recruit struck out 57 in 36 innings.
Jayden Shertel
Jayden Shertel
Holy Spirit
Sr. Utility
Shertel excelled on the mound and at the plate. He batted .443 with six home runs, 41 runs scored and 35 RBIs. On the mound he had a 1.94 ERA. He has committed to University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
Gavin Healy
Gavin Healy
Oakcrest
DH Jr.
Healy batted .459 (39 for 85) with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
C.J. Egrie
C.J. Egrie
Holy Spirit
Sr. All-around
The leadoff hitter and infielder sparked the Spartans offense with a .358 average, 34 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Vanesko
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. P
Will Hoover
Mainland Regional
Jr. P
Tommy Finnegan
Ocean City
Jr. P
Nick Danbrowney
Barnegat
Sr. P
Brock Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Sr. Catcher
Logan Mussey
Millville
Sr. INF
Blake Ramos
Millville
Sr. INF
Ryan Spina
Holy Spirit
Sr. INF
Lucas DeStefano
Hammonton
Sr. SS
Frank Wright
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Wayne Hill
Millville
So. OF
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit
Jr. OF
Ryan Master
Atlantic City
Sr. OF
Francisco Andino
Vineland
Sr. OF
Ryan Gallagher
Middle Township
Jr. DH
Tyler Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Fr. Utility
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo
