Seasons end, others continue in postseason play: Local minor leaguers update

Most of the minor-league baseball season wrapped up last weekend.

But some teams participated in Minor League Baseball's postseason.

In classes Double-A, High Single-A and Low Single-A, the top two teams in each league will play a best-of-five series for their respective championships. RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City H.S.) is with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), who are in the High-A Central finals. The Kernels led the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals) 2-1 through Friday.

Triple-A is in the middle of its Final Stretch Winner in which it will crown a champion in the East and in the West.

All 30 clubs participate in a five-game road series with one team and a five-game home series with another. The team with the highest winning percentage during that 10-game stretch will be the winner in each league. There are a series of tiebreakers established as well, starting with best winning percentage during the regular season.

Three former Cape-Atlantic League standouts are on teams competing in this format.

Here are updates on 11 local players, starting with the three in Triple-A, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A