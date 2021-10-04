 Skip to main content
Season comes to a close Mike Adams and the IronPigs
top story
Local minor leaguers

Season comes to a close Mike Adams and the IronPigs

Baseball

Mike Adams talk with players at The Baseball Performance Center during the signing for area baseball players going to Division I and II schools Monday Nov 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Mike Adams got one more chance to pitch for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday as the season concluded for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate.

Adams pitched 1¹/³ innings in relief in the IronPigs’ 10-1 loss to Worcester Red Sox, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk. He appeared in 30 games with Lehigh, going 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA. He struck out 29 in 37 innings.

It was the minor- league debut season for the 27-year-old right-hander, a Holy Spirit High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township. In 44 games this season between the IronPigs and Single-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Adams was 2-2 with a 4.53 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 47²/³ innings.

It was a storybook season for Adams, who hopes to be in contention to make the Phillies’ roster next spring. A year ago, Adams was coaching high schoolers and not chasing a major-league dream.

Adams was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

Here are the final updates on three more locals whose seasons concluded last week:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, finished his season on the 7-day injured list with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), last pitching Sept. 16. He went 4-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41¹/³ innings in 24 games.

In 35 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he went 5-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 59²/³ innings. In 157 career minor-league appearances (86 starts), he is 33-34 with a 4.62 ERA and 435 strikeouts in 508 innings.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, finished his year on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list with a left back disc injury. He last pitched May 28 with the St. Paul Saints.

Stashak pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two games this season with St. Paul. In 15 games with the Twins this season, he was 0-0 with a 6.89 ERA, striking out 26 in 15²/³ innings.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, finished his season on the 7-day injured list with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins). He made three appearances with them, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13 innings. He did not pitch after Sept. 16. In 13 games (12 starts) between Cedar Rapids and the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Mooney was 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 42 innings.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his pro debut May 6.

Mike Adams headshot

Adams

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

