Season comes to a close for Mike Adams and the IronPigs

Mike Adams got one more chance to pitch for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday as the season concluded for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate.

Adams pitched 1¹/³ innings in relief in the IronPigs’ 10-1 loss to Worcester Red Sox, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk. He appeared in 30 games with Lehigh, going 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA. He struck out 29 in 37 innings.

It was the minor- league debut season for the 27-year-old right-hander, a Holy Spirit High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township. In 44 games this season between the IronPigs and Single-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Adams was 2-2 with a 4.53 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 47²/³ innings.

It was a storybook season for Adams, who hopes to be in contention to make the Phillies’ roster next spring. A year ago, Adams was coaching high schoolers and not chasing a major-league dream.

Adams was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.

Here are the final updates on three more locals whose seasons concluded last week:

Triple-A

