Sean Mooney continues stellar debut pro season in Twins system: Local minor leaguers update

Sean Mooney continued a strong debut season with the Minnesota Twins’ Low-A team with two strong starts this month.
The 23-year-old right-hander pitched three shutout innings with six strikeouts Tuesday in the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels’ 8-5 loss to the Bradenton Marauders. The Ocean City High School graduate got no decision.
In August, Mooney has allowed two runs, one earned, in 5¹/³ innings. Through Thursday, he was 0-1 with a 0.84 ERA in eight games (seven starts). He’d struck out 35 and walked 12 in 21¹/³ innings.
The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his pro debut May 6.
Here are updates on 12 other local players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple-ARHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 appearances (17¹/³ innings). In 27 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28.
Adams, 26, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 innings (15 games) with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers). In 26 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 3-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 44¹/³ innings.
Gatto, 26, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.
RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, with the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), was 1-3 with a 9.13 ERA in seven starts and 22²/³ innings. He had made just one start (Aug. 8) since his return.
Kennedy spent most of the season with the Chihuahuas before landing on the injured list June 5. In 11 games this season with three minor-league teams (three with the ACL Padres and one with the San Antonio Missions), he was 1-5 with a 7.43 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36¹/³ innings.
The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.
RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings. He struck out 26.
The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.
Double-ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.
Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
The Vineland resident was chosen in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), has shown some power this season with a total of 13 home runs for two teams, and this past week he showed off his defense, too. He made a nice bare-handed scoop and throw to first for a putout against the Corpus Christi Hooks.
In 38 games with the Sod Poodles, he was hitting .244 (32 for 131) with three doubles, a triple, eight homers and 17 RBIs. In 64 games with two minor-league teams, Kennedy was batting .277 (67 for 242) with eight doubles, a triple, 13 homers, 38 runs and 40 RBIs.
Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), had continued his recent dominance, having not allowed a run in his last seven appearances (eight innings) since July 20, bringing his ERA down to 2.29.
In 28 games with Reading, Warren was 1-1 with 55 strikeouts in 35¹/³ innings. In 30 games this season, which includes two appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Warren was 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 35²/³ innings.
The Vineland resident was picked in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
Single-A (high)LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, with the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), is 1-7 with a 5.15 ERA in 15 starts (64²/³ innings). In 35 minor-league starts, he is 4-16 with a 5.17 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 130²/³ innings.
The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
CF LT Struble (Hammonton), 25, was released by the New York Mets on Aug. 1. He played for three teams in their minor-league system this year, most recently with the Brooklyn Cyclones. In 34 games, which included stints with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets and Triple-A Syracuse Mets, Struble hit .235 (19 for 81) with eight runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs, 15 walks and six stolen bases in eight tries.
The Hammonton resident was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.
Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) earned his first win with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles, on Aug. 7 when he struck out the only batter he faced. He had made four appearances, having allowed three runs in 5¹/³ innings with nine strikeouts. The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He had made four appearances, allowing 10 runs in 3¹/³ innings and striking out eight. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June.
RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), taken 26th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB draft on July 11, has not made his professional debut.
Who are the 2021 Press Baseball All-Stars?
Chase Petty
Chase Petty
Mainland Regional
Sr. P/2B
Petty is a MLB first-round draft prospect as pitcher. He was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He is committed to the University of Florida.
Dave Hagaman
Dave Hagaman
Holy Spirit
Sr. P
Hagaman was 6-3 with a 2.13 ERA. He struck out 81 in 49 1/3 innings. Hagaman has committed to West Virginia.
Justin Sweeney
Justin Sweeney
Egg Harbor Township
So. P
Sweeney was 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA. He struck out 56 in 38 1/3 innings. Sweeney has already committed to Rutgers.
Gannon Brady
Gannon Brady
Ocean City
Sr. P
Brady was 2-0 in the state tournament and 4-3 overall. He had a 2.01 ERA and struck out 82 in 55 2/3 innings. Brady, who will continue his career at Fordham University, also hit four home runs.
Cole Campbell
Cole Campbell
Mainland Regional
Jr. C
Campbell batted .437 with 28 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Joe Repetti
Joe Repetti
Ocean City
Sr. C
Repetti batted .303 with 30 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Brody Levin
Brody Levin
Mainland Regional
Sr. 1B
Levin batted .385 with 25 RBIs, three home runs and 27 runs scored.
Ryan Taylor
Ryan Taylor
St. Augustine
Jr. SS
Taylor batted .404 with 33 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
Ethan Dodd
Ethan Dodd
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. SS
Dodd batted .347 with 21 runs scored, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He also struck out 48 batters in 29 1/3 innings pitched and had a 1.91 ERA.
Dave Appolonia
Dave Appolonia
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Appolonia batted .452 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Jared Beebe
Jared Beebe
Hammonton
Sr. 3B
Beebe batted .543 with 23 RBIs, 10 doubles and 20 runs scored.
Brody McKenzie
Brody McKenzie
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. OF
McKenzie batted .403 with 30 runs scored, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Cohl Mercado
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Jr. OF
Mercado batted .600 (27 for 45) with 26 runs scored, 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Kyle Neri
Kyle Neri
St. Augustine Prep
Jr. OF
Neri batted .429 with 36 runs scored and 28 RBIs.
Mark Elliott
Mark Elliott
Mainland Regional
Sr. OF
Elliott batted .463 with 37 runs scored, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
Matt Nunan
Matt Nunan
Ocean City
Sr. Of
Nuna batted .349 with 24 RBIs and 19 runs scored. On the mound, the Boston College recruit struck out 57 in 36 innings.
Jayden Shertel
Jayden Shertel
Holy Spirit
Sr. Utility
Shertel excelled on the mound and at the plate. He batted .443 with six home runs, 41 runs scored and 35 RBIs. On the mound he had a 1.94 ERA. He has committed to University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
Gavin Healy
Gavin Healy
Oakcrest
DH Jr.
Healy batted .459 (39 for 85) with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
C.J. Egrie
C.J. Egrie
Holy Spirit
Sr. All-around
The leadoff hitter and infielder sparked the Spartans offense with a .358 average, 34 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Vanesko
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. P
Will Hoover
Mainland Regional
Jr. P
Tommy Finnegan
Ocean City
Jr. P
Nick Danbrowney
Barnegat
Sr. P
Brock Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Sr. Catcher
Logan Mussey
Millville
Sr. INF
Blake Ramos
Millville
Sr. INF
Ryan Spina
Holy Spirit
Sr. INF
Lucas DeStefano
Hammonton
Sr. SS
Frank Wright
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Wayne Hill
Millville
So. OF
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit
Jr. OF
Ryan Master
Atlantic City
Sr. OF
Francisco Andino
Vineland
Sr. OF
Ryan Gallagher
Middle Township
Jr. DH
Tyler Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Fr. Utility
