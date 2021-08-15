Sean Mooney continues stellar debut pro season in Twins system: Local minor leaguers update

Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings. He struck out 26.

The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double-ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.

Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), has shown some power this season with a total of 13 home runs for two teams, and this past week he showed off his defense, too. He made a nice bare-handed scoop and throw to first for a putout against the Corpus Christi Hooks.