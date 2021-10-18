Schwarber, Red Sox slam Astros 12-3, lead ALCS 2-1

Martinez and Devers each homered again, Christian Arroyo also hit one, and Kiké Hernández had two more hits for Boston, which opened 9-0 leads and coasted to victory in back-to-back games. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe ended it with a diving catch of Correa's sinking line drive.

"They count as one (loss)," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "We come back and win tomorrow and the series is even. You don't like it tonight, but you come back in the morning."

Rodriguez gave up five hits, including Kyle Tucker's three-run homer, and struck out seven. He retired Correa to end the sixth and let the Astros shortstop know that his gesture in Game 1 was not appreciated.

Cora chastised Rodriguez before giving him a hug when he reached the dugout.

"He just told me, 'Don't do that,'" said Rodriguez, who said he would apologize to Correa if he sees him. "It was something that was part of the moment. But (Cora) just told me, 'We don't do that here. Stay humble. Just go out there and play hard every time.'"

"Besides that," Cora said, "he was outstanding."

Correa said he "loved every single bit of it."

"It's just the way baseball should trend, moving forward," he added. "You need to let the players have fun."