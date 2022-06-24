Schwarber, Realmuto go deep vs Musgrove in Phils' 6-2 win

SAN DIEGO — Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and J.T. Realmuto added a three-run shot for the Philadelphia Phillies, who handed Joe Musgrove his first loss of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Musgrove (8-1) saw his ERA rise from 1.59, which had been second-lowest in the majors, to 2.12. The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day. He had been placed on the list last Friday, a day after throwing seven strong innings in a victory at the Chicago Cubs.

Musgrove cruised through four hitless innings before Odubel Herrera hit an RBI single to tie the game at 1.

The Phillies then jumped all over Musgrove in the sixth. Bryson Stott hit a leadoff double ahead of Schwarber's homer to center field, his 20th. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos hit consecutive one-out singles before Realmuto hit an opposite-field shot off the top of the right-field wall. It was his fourth overall and first since May 26.

Musgrove allowed six runs and seven hits in six innings, with only one strikeout and a walk. It was the first time this year he's allowed more than two earned runs.

The big inning made a winner of Ranger Suárez (6-4), who pitched into the eighth for the first time this season. He allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings, struck out three and walked two.

Eric Hosmer homered leading off the second, his sixth. The Padres added a run in the eighth on Jorge Alfaro's groundout.

