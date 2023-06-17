OAKLAND, Calif. — Kyle Schwarber homered on the first pitch of the game, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
Oakland lost its third in a row following a season-high, seven-game winning streak. At 19-53, the A's are just above Kansas City (18-51) for worst record in the major leagues.
One day after Nevada enacted $380 million in public financing for a ballpark for A's, the game drew 16,084 to the Oakland Coliseum, the team's fifth-largest home crowd this season. Oakland is proposing to move to Las Vegas after its Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season. The A's entered the day averaging a major league-low 8,363.
Taijuan Walker (7-3) allowed one run and seven hits in a season-high eight innings. He walked none and tied a season high with eight strikeouts as the Phillies won for the 11th time in 13 games.
JP Sears (1-4) gave up four runs and four hits in seven innings, including three home runs. He has allowed 17 home runs this season.
Philadelphia is averaging 5.9 runs over the past 13 games. The Phillies have hit 19 homers in that span, with Schwarber hitting six in his past 12 games.
Schwarber started the game when he Sears' first pitch, an up fastball, for his 19th home. Realmuto h
Realmuto hit a solo shot leading off the second, and Bohm added a two-run homer in the fourth.
Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI single in the third.
PACHE'S RETURN
Cristian Apache was reinstated from the 10-day IL, started in center field and went 0 for 2 with a walk against the team that traded him in March. He made a terrific catch in the seventh, leaving his feet to rob Aledmys Díaz in left-center.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Athletics: LHP Richard Lovelady (strained left forearm) was placed on the 15-day IL after he exited Thursday's game with soreness in the arm. The reliever is 20 months removed from Tommy John surgery. RHP Chad Smith was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. … SS Kevin Smith was scratched from the lineup after feeling tightness in his back while taking pregame swings in the cage. He was replaced by Aledmys Diaz. … OF Ramon Laureano (finger contusion) remained out of the lineup but he pinch-hit in the ninth and struck out.
UP NEXT
LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 6.23) will be recalled from Triple-A to start Saturday for Philadelphia. RHP James Kaprielian (2-6, 6.89) will try to win his third consecutive start for Oakland.
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.177
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.260
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|1
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|a-Laureano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|10
|Philadelphia
|110
|200
|002_6
|7
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Brown in the 9th.
E_C.Smith (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Oakland 5. 2B_Peterson (4), Ruiz (16). HR_Schwarber (19), off Sears; Realmuto (8), off Sears; Bohm (7), off Sears. RBIs_Schwarber (38), Realmuto (28), Bohm 3 (45), Ruiz (29). SB_Ruiz 2 (35). CS_Ruiz (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Brown, Noda, Rooker). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Ruiz. LIDP_Turner.
DP_Oakland 1 (Bride, Noda, Bride).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 7-3
|8
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|100
|4.31
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.72
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 1-4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|95
|4.24
|C.Smith
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|48
|6.75
HBP_Sears (Harrison), Walker (Peterson). WP_C.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:21. A_16,084 (46,847).
