NO. 1 ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 8, NO. 5 EHT 3

Ryan Taylor's grand slam in 7th helps Prep beat EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ryan Taylor suspected a first-pitch slider was coming.

The St. Augustine Prep senior second baseman knew he wanted to swing at it.

But first he checked with Hermits coach Mike Bylone.

After all, St. Augustine was down one run to Egg Harbor Township in the top of the seventh inning. The bases were loaded, but EHT needed just one more out to end the game. St. Augustine hitters had taken strikes for the entire inning.

“He said, ‘Do you still want me to take?’” Bylone said. “I said, ‘If it's there, take a crack at it.’ I’ll listen to him more often.”

Taylor pulled the first pitch over the left-center field fence for a grand slam to propel St. Augustine to a dramatic 8-3 win in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League American Division powers.

“It was probably one of the best moments of my life, to be honest,” Taylor said.

St. Augustine shortstop Ryan Weingartner followed Taylor’s home run with a two-run blast. Taylor and Weingartner each hit two home runs in the game. Senior pitcher Andrew Gaines struck out four and allowed one hit in the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.

“It’s a common theme year in and year out that we never quit,” Weingartner said. “I feel like we can come back at any time.”

Monday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the season. St. Augustine (12-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (11-3) is No. 3.

The contest matched two of South Jersey’s top pitchers: Marco Levari of St. Augustine and Justin Sweeney of EHT.

Neither pitcher disappointed.

Sweeney, who threw a no-hitter against St. Augustine last season, yielded a first inning home run to Weingartner and a third-inning home run to Taylor in the first six innings. Sweeney finished with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Meanwhile, Levari struck out six and allowed three runs, just one of them earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

EHT appeared headed for the win after freshman Jake Cagna lined a home run to right field to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Sweeney seemed in complete control, retiring nine of the 10 hitters he faced in the third through sixth innings. 

St. Augustine’s rally began with one out in the seventh. Levari drew a walk, and Cole Frye singled. Sweeney then hit Bryce Oliver with an off-speed pitch to load the bases.

After a strikeout, Taylor stepped to the plate. In addition to his earlier home run, he had also struck out twice against Sweeney.

“I take every at-bat the same no matter what the situation,” Taylor said. “I just go up there and try to hit the ball hard, make something happen. I know this was a big spot, but I didn’t let it get to me.”

Taylor belted the first pitch, which hung right over the plate. He flipped his bat and raised his right arm as he ran toward first base and the ball sailed over the fence.

“I knew it was gone,” he said. “Maybe I shouldn’t have bat flipped, but I was just so fired up.”

Both teams will have to recover quickly from the emotion of Monday’s contest. In a new feature of the CAL schedule this season, division games are played as two-game series primarily on back-to-back days. The Hermits will host EHT at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re going to try to enjoy this for a little bit,” Bylone said. “They’ll be gunning for us again.”

PHOTOS St. Augustine Prep vs. EHT baseball

Ryan Taylor headshot

Taylor

 Michael McGarry, Provided
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

More Information

St. Augustine;101 000 6—8 7 2

Egg Harbor Twp.;020 010—3 8 0

2B: EHT, Cozart

HR: SA, Taylor (2); Weingartner (2); EHT, Cagna

WP: Gaines LP: Sweeney 

