Ryan Taylor's grand slam in 7th helps Prep beat EHT

Ryan Taylor starts the swing that produced one of his two home runs that helped power St. Augustine Prep to a win over host Egg Harbor Township High School on Monday. His grand slam in the seventh innings was the game's biggest hit. "It was probably one of the best moments of my life, to be honest," he said.
MATTHEW STRABUKPHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
Justin Sweeney pitches for the Eagles. He allowed two runs and struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Jake Cagna hits a home run for Egg Harbor Township during its Cape-Atlantic League game against St. Augustine Prep on Monday afternoon.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Ryan Taylor suspected a first-pitch slider was coming.
The St. Augustine Prep senior second baseman knew he wanted to swing at it.
But first he checked with Hermits coach Mike Bylone.
After all, St. Augustine was down one run to Egg Harbor Township in the top of the seventh inning. The bases were loaded, but EHT needed just one more out to end the game. St. Augustine hitters had taken strikes for the entire inning.
“He said, ‘Do you still want me to take?’” Bylone said. “I said, ‘If it's there, take a crack at it.’ I’ll listen to him more often.”
Taylor pulled the first pitch over the left-center field fence for a grand slam to propel St. Augustine to a dramatic 8-3 win in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League American Division powers.
“It was probably one of the best moments of my life, to be honest,” Taylor said.
St. Augustine shortstop Ryan Weingartner followed Taylor’s home run with a two-run blast. Taylor and Weingartner each hit two home runs in the game. Senior pitcher Andrew Gaines struck out four and allowed one hit in the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.
“It’s a common theme year in and year out that we never quit,” Weingartner said. “I feel like we can come back at any time.”
Monday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the season. St. Augustine (12-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (11-3) is No. 3.
The contest matched two of South Jersey’s top pitchers: Marco Levari of St. Augustine and Justin Sweeney of EHT.
Neither pitcher disappointed.
Sweeney, who threw a no-hitter against St. Augustine last season, yielded a first inning home run to Weingartner and a third-inning home run to Taylor in the first six innings. Sweeney finished with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Meanwhile, Levari struck out six and allowed three runs, just one of them earned, in 4 1/3 innings.
EHT appeared headed for the win after freshman Jake Cagna lined a home run to right field to make it 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Sweeney seemed in complete control, retiring nine of the 10 hitters he faced in the third through sixth innings.
St. Augustine’s rally began with one out in the seventh. Levari drew a walk, and Cole Frye singled. Sweeney then hit Bryce Oliver with an off-speed pitch to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Taylor stepped to the plate. In addition to his earlier home run, he had also struck out twice against Sweeney.
“I take every at-bat the same no matter what the situation,” Taylor said. “I just go up there and try to hit the ball hard, make something happen. I know this was a big spot, but I didn’t let it get to me.”
Taylor belted the first pitch, which hung right over the plate. He flipped his bat and raised his right arm as he ran toward first base and the ball sailed over the fence.
“I knew it was gone,” he said. “Maybe I shouldn’t have bat flipped, but I was just so fired up.”
Both teams will have to recover quickly from the emotion of Monday’s contest. In a new feature of the CAL schedule this season, division games are played as two-game series primarily on back-to-back days. The Hermits will host EHT at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re going to try to enjoy this for a little bit,” Bylone said. “They’ll be gunning for us again.”
1 of 45
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #24 Umir Cozart with a hit at bat.
Ryan Taylor starts the swing that produced one of his two home runs that helped power St. Augustine Prep to a win over host Egg Harbor Township High School on Monday. His grand slam in the seventh innings was the game's biggest hit. "It was probably one of the best moments of my life, to be honest," he said.
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #24 Umir Cozart with a hit at bat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Justin Sweeney pitches for the Eagles. He allowed two runs and struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #30 Jake Cagna with a home run hit at bat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS # 7 Tristin Trivers with a hit that takes him to first.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #3 Ben Adams with a catch in the outfield.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #13 Cam Flukey with a hit at bat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #15 Braeden Thies with a hit at bat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Jake Cagna hits a home run for Egg Harbor Township during its Cape-Atlantic League game against St. Augustine Prep on Monday afternoon.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Ryan Taylor starts the swing that produced one of his two home runs that helped power St. Augustine Prep to a win over host Egg Harbor Township High School on Monday. His grand slam in the seventh innings was the game's biggest hit. "It was probably one of the best moments of my life, to be honest," he said.
MATTHEW STRABUKPHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #8 Jay Salsbery with a hit at bat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #9 Josh Mejia at bat.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 4
Ryan Taylor starts the swing that produced one of his two home runs that helped power St. Augustine Prep to a win over host Egg Harbor Township High School on Monday. His grand slam in the seventh innings was the game's biggest hit. "It was probably one of the best moments of my life, to be honest," he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.