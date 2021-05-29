Roman Quinn's injury makes bad loss worse for Phillies

“I feel for the kid. I really do,” Girardi said. “We’re going to miss him.”

As for the game, the Phillies couldn’t take advantage of a dominant Wheeler effort. Nor could Philadelphia take advantage of the return of catcher J.T. Realmuto, who was activated off the injured list before the game and went 0 for 3.

There was not a pitch that Wheeler did not use against the Rays. He got strikeouts with his fastball, sinker, slider, curveball and changeup.

But these days it seems like a Phillies pitcher almost has to be perfect to win. Wheeler allowed three runs in seven innings because of a few costly mistakes. He gave up a two-run home run to Austin Meadows in the bottom of the first. Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI single after Wheeler issued his only two walks of the game with two outs in the sixth.

“That late in the game, you want to keep guys off base and keep attacking them,” Wheeler said. “I walked those two guys, and it was pretty frustrating.”

The Phillies’ bullpen unraveled a bit in the eighth as a pair of infield singles, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk led to two runs.

“We got beat by two infield hits,” Girardi said. “That’s pretty frustrating.”