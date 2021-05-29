Roman Quinn's injury makes bad loss worse for Phillies

On a day of frustration, the toughest thing for the Philadelphia Phillies to watch was Roman Quinn hopping toward home plate Saturday afternoon.
Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler struck out a career-high 14, but it wasn’t good enough as the Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Phillies struck out 16 times. The 31 strikeouts between the teams were the most in a nine-inning game this season.
But the first topic of conversation was Quinn, who was carried off the field with an apparent injured left Achilles tendon in the top of the fifth inning. The outfielder will be sent back to Philadelphia for tests.
“It doesn’t look good,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I don’t expect to get any good news from the MRI.”
The injury happened when Quinn rounded third base to score on Ronald Torreyes’ double. Quinn appeared to slip and fall to the artificial grass. He got up and hopped down the third-base line, touching home plate with his hand. He appeared near tears after he scored.
Quinn, 28, is one of baseball’s fastest players, but his career has never come close to reaching its potential, primarily because of injuries. Quinn made his big league debut in 2016 but has never played more than 50 games in a season. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon as a Phillies minor leaguer in 2013.
“I feel for the kid. I really do,” Girardi said. “We’re going to miss him.”
As for the game, the Phillies couldn’t take advantage of a dominant Wheeler effort. Nor could Philadelphia take advantage of the return of catcher J.T. Realmuto, who was activated off the injured list before the game and went 0 for 3.
There was not a pitch that Wheeler did not use against the Rays. He got strikeouts with his fastball, sinker, slider, curveball and changeup.
But these days it seems like a Phillies pitcher almost has to be perfect to win. Wheeler allowed three runs in seven innings because of a few costly mistakes. He gave up a two-run home run to Austin Meadows in the bottom of the first. Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI single after Wheeler issued his only two walks of the game with two outs in the sixth.
“That late in the game, you want to keep guys off base and keep attacking them,” Wheeler said. “I walked those two guys, and it was pretty frustrating.”
The Phillies’ bullpen unraveled a bit in the eighth as a pair of infield singles, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk led to two runs.
“We got beat by two infield hits,” Girardi said. “That’s pretty frustrating.”
Saturday’s game was the first the Phillies had played since Girardi said Thursday he would no longer discuss injuries with the media, saying he would refer to whether a player was in the lineup or had to leave the game as “a manager’s decision.”
“It’s not fair to us,” Girardi said when asked about the issue Saturday. “It puts us at a disadvantage if the other manager knows we can’t use someone. If he’s on our roster, he’s available. If you want to ask me about someone on the (injured list), go ahead. I have no problems with that.”
But the Phillies have bigger issues than the quality of Girardi’s updates.
Wheeler’s start epitomized their season so far. At times, the Phillies seem to have plenty of talent, but it hasn’t been enough to win.
Philadelphia (25-27) is 2-3 on its nine-game road trip and 5-10 in its last 15 games.
“It’s hard game,” Wheeler said. “We’re a good team. We just have to remember that.”
That’s getting tougher and tougher to do as the season progresses.
