Roman Quinn remains enigmatic piece of Phillies' center field puzzle

Roman Quinn is one of baseball’s fastest players.
But he’s falling behind in the race to be the Philadelphia Phillies' starting center fielder.
That competition is one of spring training’s most intriguing storyline.
“It’s up for grabs,” manager Joe Girardi said during a Zoom call after Philadelphia’s 4-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. “I didn’t expect anyone to take it over in a week because the season is more than a week. It has to be consistent play throughout. I don’t think anyone has done anything (yet) for us to say that’s going to be our guy. We’ll continue to evaluate.”
The Phillies were off Monday. Several candidates for the center field job made favorable impressions in Philadelphia's first seven spring training games.
Adam Haseley hit a home run in thes first spring training game Feb. 28 but then strained his left adductor (groin) running from first to third in a game Thursday. Girardi said Haseley is expected to miss four weeks, which means he likely won't be ready for opening day April 1.
Odubel Herrera has emerged as the early favorite. He is 4 for 9 with four runs scored and a home run. Herrera also has made several stellar plays in the field. He has not played in a regular-season big league game since he was arrested in Atlantic City in May 2019 on domestic violence charges that were later dismissed.
Mickey Moniak, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, also caught people’s attention. He is 4 for 8 with two home runs and two RBIs.
Meanwhile, Quinn has been hampered by the shortcomings that have troubled him for most of his career. He is 3 for 9 with five strikeouts.
Quinn’s speed and physical talents have long fascinated Phillies management. But so far, he hasn’t been able to maximize his potential.
He has been slowed by injuries and struggled to take advantage of his speed by making contact and consistently putting the ball in play.
Quinn, 27, struck out 39 times and had a .261 on-base percentage in 116 plate appearances last season. He went 1 for 2 in a 4-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. He beat out an infield dribbler and then struck out swinging.
“When you look at Roman, he has a tool most people don’t possess, and that’s outstanding speed,” Girardi said. “When he gets on the bases, it becomes a problem for the other team. Putting the ball in play and finding a way to get on base is probably the most important thing for Roman.”
The Phillies have stressed to Quinn that he should cut down on his swing. Girardi noted that if Quinn hits a ground ball and either the shortstop or second baseman needs to take two of three steps to field it, there’s a good chance that Quinn with his speed will wind up with an infield hit.
“The big thing is just make sure you’re making contact,” Giardi said. “I don’t want to call it being a slap hitter, but it’s finding a way to put the ball in play consistently.”
