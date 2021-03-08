Roman Quinn remains enigmatic piece of Phillies' center field puzzle

Mickey Moniak, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, also caught people’s attention. He is 4 for 8 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, Quinn has been hampered by the shortcomings that have troubled him for most of his career. He is 3 for 9 with five strikeouts.

Quinn’s speed and physical talents have long fascinated Phillies management. But so far, he hasn’t been able to maximize his potential.

He has been slowed by injuries and struggled to take advantage of his speed by making contact and consistently putting the ball in play.

Quinn, 27, struck out 39 times and had a .261 on-base percentage in 116 plate appearances last season. He went 1 for 2 in a 4-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. He beat out an infield dribbler and then struck out swinging.

“When you look at Roman, he has a tool most people don’t possess, and that’s outstanding speed,” Girardi said. “When he gets on the bases, it becomes a problem for the other team. Putting the ball in play and finding a way to get on base is probably the most important thing for Roman.”