Rob Thomson is no longer an interim: Manager signs two year deal with the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies searched for more than 10 years for a manager to lead them back to the postseason.

They tried a Hall of Fame player in Ryne Sandberg.

They tried a new-age guru in Gabe Kapler.

They tried a World Series winner in Joe Girardi.

They all failed.

The Phillies found their answer in a baseball lifer.

Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday removed Rob Thomson’s "interim" tag and signed the manager to a two-year contract through the 2024 season. The Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinal in the best-of-three wild-card series Friday and Saturday. Philadelphia, in the postseason for the first time since 2011, will play Game 1 of the NL Division Series in Atlanta against the Braves at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is a really good ballclub we have now, and I see even better things in the future because of our player development department and our scouting department,” Thomson said Monday in Atlanta. “So, I think it's just kind of a perfect spot.”

The Phillies were 22-29 when Dombrowski fired Girardi and named Thomson interim manager June 3. The Phillies went 65-46 for the rest of the regular season.

On Sunday, Dombrowksi called Thomson to his hotel room to discuss the possibility of him becoming full-time manager. That was the first time the two had discussed the topic this season. Thomson said he’s simply been too busy to think about his future.

“I’ve been very impressed with the job that he's done,” Dombrowski said. “The communication aspect, willing to handle the issues as they've come up. Open mindedness to different ideas that are presented to him when you're doing that job because there's a lot of different things.”

Baseball rules require clubs to consider and interview minorities when filling leadership vacancies. Dombrowski said he received permission from the commissioner’s office to hire Thomson.

“I'm for promoting minorities, and I agree with that totally and giving them the opportunities,” Dombrowski said. “But it's also a situation where it's tough to top what (Thomson) has done.”

Thomson, 59, began his professional career as a player in the Detroit Tigers organization. He was a coach with the New York Yankees for 28 years, including time as Girardi’s bench coach. The Phillies hired Thomson in 2018 to be Kapler’s bench coach. Thomson stayed on as bench coach after Girardi replaced Kapler in 2020.

Thomson brought a sense of calm to the Phillies. He never got too high or too low this season. He’s been praised for his ability to connect with players. Often during batting practice, Thomson would walk around the outfield with a fungo bat and just chat with players.

“He's such a people person,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “He can have a conversation with anybody about anything … I think he just feels relatable. I don't know if that's just his demeanor, the way that he speaks to you as a person and genuinely listens. There's just a lot of genuine feeling there. It's incredible to have in the manager's office, for sure.”

Thomson admitted being a big league manager had been in the back of his mind for a number of years. But as time went on, those thoughts began to fade away.

“The last three, four, five years, I really have never thought about it,” he said. “And then it just happened. It's funny how life is sometimes. Like I said before, it's a really good ballclub now. And it's only going to get better. And for them to have that confidence in me is really humbling.”