PHILADELPHIA — With the score tied in the top of the seventh inning, the doors to the Phillies' bullpen opened.

Out came Jeff Hoffman.

It seemed to be a curious choice.

It turned out to impact the game.

In the end, manager Rob Thomson did not have the options many fans thought he had.

Hoffman gave up two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 4-2 before 37,746 fans in the opener of a highly anticipated three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. The first-place Braves (47-26) now lead Philadelphia (38-35) by nine games in the National League East.

The Phillies began their most anticipated regular-season homestand since probably 2012. They will host the Braves Wednesday and Thursday, and then the New York Mets arrive for a three-game weekend series.

The Phillies began Tuesday with wins in 13 of their last 15 games. The Braves began with wins in 14 of their last 15.

Hoffman was once a top prospect with the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies signed the 30-year-old free agent in March. He has been a solid arm out of the bullpen with a 3.52 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 ⅓ innings.

Still, Tuesday was an odd spot for him. The Phillies' bullpen appeared to be rested after an off day Monday. Hoffman had appeared in few high-leverage situations.

He did pitch a scoreless inning to save the a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. But a week earlier, the Los Angeles Dodgers roughed him up for three runs in one-third of an inning, and the A's are not the Braves.

On Tuesday, Hoffman walked leadoff hitter Orlando Arcia and never recovered. Atlanta took a 3-1 lead on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s RBI single and Ozzie Albies' RBI groundout. The inning could have been worse if first baseman Kody Clemens had not scooped up a hard-hit grounder from Michael Harris II and turned it into an out.

So why Hoffman in that spot?

The biggest reason is probably the injury to Seranthony Dominguez. The seventh inning would have been a perfect spot for him, but the right-hander is on the injured list with an oblique strain until at least June 30. On top of that, Matt Strahm, Jose Alverado and Yunior Marte were not available because of general workload, according to Thomson.

The inning called for a right-hander because the Braves began Tuesday with a team slash line of .301/.359/.545 against left-handed pitchers.

The reality is the Phillies currently have four right-handers in their bullpen: Hoffman, Craig Kimbrel, Marte and Dylan Covey. Kimbrel is a closer, and Covey is considered a long reliever, although he did pitch a scoreless ninth Tuesday.

Hoffman was the choice.

“We knew they were going to pinch-hit (left-handed batters),” Thomson said. “But we felt with (Hoffman’s splitter), that would neutralize a little bit of their left-handed bats.

“To me, the leadoff walk is the deal. That gives them energy. That gives them some momentum.”

With the defeat, the Phillies failed to take advantage of another stellar outing from starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, who allowed one run and four hits in six innings. Suarez has pitched at least six innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts.

Meanwhile, the Phillies' lineup produced eight hits against Spencer Strider but could only turn that offense into a single run.

“It would have been great to come in that first night after an off day and get that W,” Bryce Harper said. “Especially against a team that’s in first place in our division. It’s a game we definitely let get away from us. I thought we battled all night. They battled all night, and they just got on top of us.”

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .327 Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268 Riley 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .259 d'Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 2 2 .260 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .233 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .341 Pillar lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .265 a-Rosario ph-lf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Harris II cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Totals 37 4 10 4 3 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .191 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Castellanos rf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .315 Harper dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .301 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .262 Stott 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Clemens 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .240 Marsh cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .262 Totals 36 2 11 2 1 12

Atlanta 000 001 210—4 10 0 Philadelphia 000 010 001—2 11 0

a-doubled for Pillar in the 7th.

LOB—Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Rosario (12), Marsh (11), Stott (12). HR—Riley (12), off Suárez; Olson (21), off Vasquez. RBIs—Riley (35), Acuña Jr. (46), Albies (53), Olson (52), Castellanos (43), Clemens (13). SB—Stott (11), Acuña Jr. (31).

Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 5 (Riley, d'Arnaud, Pillar 2, Harris II); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Bohm, Schwarber, Realmuto, Harper). RISP—Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 12.

Runners moved up—Albies, Riley, Schwarber, Turner, Bohm, Clemens. GIDP—Stott.

DP—Atlanta 1 (Albies, Riley, Arcia, Albies).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strider, W, 8-2 6 8 1 1 0 9 103 3.93 Minter, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.35 Anderson, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 3.38 Iglesias, S, 10-12 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 4.34

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 6 4 1 1 2 7 99 3.50 Hoffman, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 21 3.52 Vasquez 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 12 1.85 Covey 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 8.18

WP—Suárez.

Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alex MacKay.

T—2:46. A—37,746 (42,901).