Rob Thomson as cool as ever as Phillies begin critical homestand

PHILADELPHIA - Rob Thomson looked like anything but the manager of a team on a four-game losing streak Tuesday afternoon.

The Phillies interim manager was relaxed as ever as he met the media before the Phillies hosted the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Philadelphia (80-66) began Tuesday 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (78-69) in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

Since he was named interim manager in May, Thomson has drawn race reviews for how is calm demeanor has helped the Phillies maximize their potential.

“I like it,” Thomson said of the playoff race. “I like the excitement. Everything is magnified. I’d rather have it this way than the other way.”

The Phillies on Tuesday began a critical six-game homestand consisting of two games with Toronto and four with the Atlanta Braves.

“It’s big,” Thomson said. “We have to be ready to play.”

The Braves swept a three-game series from the Phillies this past weekend. Philadelphia also lost to the Miami Marlins last Thursday.

“In Atlanta, we played well,” Thomson said. “We just didn't score many runs. Defensively we played well. Our starters pitched well. We did have some good at-bats, but as I said in Atlanta, good at-bats don’t (score runs). Runs come and go.”

The Phillies began Tuesday batting .274 with runners in scoring position. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers at .275 have a higher average with runners in scoring position.

“It’s the ebb and flow of the season,” Thomson said. “We’ll score runs.”

The Phillies have not made the postseason since 2011. Philadelphia teams from 2018-2021 were in position to make the postseason but faded in September. The Phillies have maintained all season that this team has more talent than the ones that fell short the past four seasons.

“Losing streaks, they didn’t stay for a very long time (this season),” Thomson said. “Four games seems like a long time when you’re going through it, but really in the big scheme of things it’s not that much. We just have to get back to winning. If we keep playing the way we’re playing, we’re going to do that.”

The good news for the Phillies is that Zack Wheeler (11-7 with a 3.07 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20 because of right forearm tendinitis.

Wheeler is expected to pitch a few innings and then be followed into the game by Noah Syndergaard.

Wheeler’s return should give the Phillies a boost.

“Just having that guy on your team,” Thomson said. “You know he’s going to go out there every fifth day. It just gives you a huge amount of confidence.

EXTRA INNINGS: Thomson said pitcher Zach Eflin was not available Saturday or Sunday because of back spasms. Eflin, who was set to test himself on the mound before Tuesday’s game, returned last week to throw an inning after not pitching since June 9 because of an injured knee. … Phillies starting right fielder Nick Castellanos (13 home runs and 61 RBIs) continued to work Tuesday to come back from an oblique strain. Thomson said the best-case scenario for Castellanos would be a rehabilitation assignment by the weekend.