Rhys Hoskins trying to enjoy the fast-moving postseason

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins is doing his best to slow the postseason down.

It’s not easy.

“As a first timer being in the postseason, it all happens fast,” the Phillies first baseman said. “As soon as the game's over, it's on to the next. There's travel back and forth.”

With the best-of-seven National League Championship Series tied at a game apiece, the Phillies hosted the San Diego Padres in Game 3 on Friday night at Citizens Bank park. Game 4 is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

This is the Phillies' first postseason appearance since 2011. Hoskins, who made his big league debut in 2017 with Philadelphia, is one of the longest tenured Phillies.

While the regular season is often a slog, Hoskins said how hectic the postseason can be is what makes it special.

“In terms of trying to take it all in, of course,” said Hoskins, who met with the media before Game 3. “This is why we play. This is what we dream of as competitors and as athletes.”

But what can Hoskins and other Phillies try to do to soak up the moment and not have the playoffs turn into one big blur? After all, things are about to move even faster for the Padres and the Phillies. Friday was the first of what could be five straight games on two different coasts with no days off.

Hoskins said he’ll often look up into the stands before and after games to take in the crowd.

“Here (at Citizens Bank) is a little more special than on the road,” he said, “just getting to see the sea of red.”

Hoskins, 29, has already experienced the ups and downs of playoff baseball. His misplayed ground ball was the turning point in the Phillies' Game 2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series. He crushed a three-run home run off Braves starter Spencer Strider to propel Philadelphia to a Game 3 NLDS win.

But the playoffs have mostly been a struggle for him.

Hoskins began Friday with a postseason batting average of .147, a .171 on-base percentage and a.353 slugging percentage. He did hit a home run in the Phillies' 8-5 Game 2 loss in San Diego on Wednesday.

Hoskins and other Philadelphia playoff newcomers have leaned on the Phillies with postseason experience, such as outfielder Kyle Schwarber and designated hitter Bryce Harper, for advice. Hoskins said there’s a fine line between trying to meet the moment in the postseason yet still keeping things similar to the regular season.

“I also think, just being within the group we have, makes it a little easier to do that,” he said. “Just getting lost within the processes before the game trying to be as prepared as we can, and then letting the talent go speak for itself.”

The Phillies will face a key decision on Hoskins in the future. He’s eligible for arbitration this winter. He could become a free agent after next season.

His streakiness at the plate and fielding shortcomings drive some Phillies fans batty. It's easy to forget what Hoskins has accomplished. His 148 career home runs rank 16th in club history. Hoskins has played 667 games for Philadelphia. In Mike Schmidt's first 167 games in Philadelphia, he hit 138 homers on his way to a club-record 548.

For now, the first baseman represents the ebbs and flows of the Phillies the past five years. His face is on plenty of billboards, and he often represents the club at charity events. This past June he and his wife Jayme hosted an event at a Philadelphia brewing company to benefit the the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“Rhys, he does so much in the community here,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said during the Phillies series against the Braves. “There's toughness there.”