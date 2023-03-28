Rhys Hoskins will undergo reconstruction surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Tuesday.

Orthopedic surgeon Steve Singleton will perform the surgery in Fort Worth, Texas. Hoskins is expected to miss the entire season. The same day as the surgery the Phillis will open the season in Texas against the Rangers.

The Phillies first baseman injured his knee attempting to field a ground ball in last Thursday afternoon’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. He was carted off the field.

Hoskins, who will become a free agent after the season, hit 30 home runs and knocked in 79 runs last season. He has been a mainstay in the Phillies lineup since he made his big league deput in 2017, hitting 18 home runs in 50 games that season. Hoskins has 148 career home runs, but he has confounded Phillies fans at times because of his streakiness at the plate and subpar defensive play.

Still, Hoskins, 30, is one of the Phillies leaders. He’s a positive influence in the clubhouse and in many ways has been the face of the franchise, representing the Phillies at multiple community and charity events.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Darick Hall will be Hoskins' replacement for now.