Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is out for the season.

The Phillies announced Thursday night that Hoskins underwent an MRI that revealed a left knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear that will require surgery. The recommended surgery is an ACL reconstruction.

Additional details regarding the surgery, including the date and surgeon, are to be determined, the team announced.

Hoskins injured the knee attempting to field a ground ball in Thursday afternoon’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. He was carted off the field.

Hoskins, who will become a free agent after the season, hit 30 home runs and knocked in 79 runs last season. He has been a mainstay in the Phillies lineup since he made his big league deput in 2017, hitting 18 home runs in 50 games that season. Hoskins has 148 career home runs, but he has confounded Phillies fans at times because of his streakiness at the plate and subpar defensive play.

Still, Hoskins, 30, is one of the Phillies leaders. He’s a positive influence in the clubhouse and in many ways has been the face of the franchise, representing the Phillies at multiple community and charity events. Hoskins teammates crowded around him on the field after the injury Thursday.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was scheduled to speak about Hoskins' injury Friday morning in Clearwater, Florida.

Hoskins' injury is the latest to strike the Philies as they prepare to defend their National League title.

Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason and is expected to be out until late May or early June at the earliest. The Phillies shutdown promising pitching prospect Andrew Painter with elbow soreness early in the spring training. Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is expected to miss the start of the season with elbow inflamation.

With Hoskins out for the season, the Phillies could play Darick Hall at first base. The left-handed power hitter hit nine home runs in 136 at-bats, but was 1 for 12 with seven strikeouts against left-handed pitchers last season.

The Phillies could also shift Alec Bohm to first base and play Edmundo Sosa at third. catcher J.T. Realmuto could also see time at first base.

Either way Hoskins' lose is a huge one. Teams just can't snap their fingers and replace 30 home runs.