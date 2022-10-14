Rhys Hoskins redeems himself and propels Phillies to Game 3 win

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins brought some baggage to the plate with him in the third inning Friday.

At that point, the Phillies first baseman was 1 for 19 this postseason.

He was 0 for 10 with seven strikeouts for his career against Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider.

His playoff fielding miscues were beginning to mount up.

But in baseball — especially October baseball — redemption is never more than a swing away.

Hoskins connected with a Strider fastball and sent it soaring into the left field seats.

Hoskins raised his arms and spiked his bat. His home run trot eventually became a full sprint round third base, while the 45,538 fans at Citizens Bank Park fans roared.

The three-run home run propelled the Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

"I didn't know what I did until a couple innings later, really," Hoskins said of his reaction. "It's just something that came out ... just raw. But God, it was fun."

Hoskins was not the Phillies' only player to have fun Friday. Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run and an RBI double. Starting pitcher Aaron Nola allowed one unearned run and five hits in six innings.

Philadelphia leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

Before his home run, Hoskins had drawn the ire of Phillis fans this postseason. He actually heard some boos during Friday’s pregame introductions.

His misplayed ground ball was the key play of Atlanta’s 3-0 Game 2 victory. He struck out swinging in Friday’s first inning.

It was no wonder the Braves elected to intentionally walk the left-handed Kyle Schwarber, who was 0 for 17 in the postseason at the time, and pitch to Hoskins.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday he believed Hoskins was close to breaking out of his slump. Thomson was right.

Hoskins lined the first pitch he saw from Strider, a 93.8 mph fastball, 394 feet into the left field stands.

When the ball landed, the Phillies were in control of the game and the series.

"I just think it's crazy how one swing of the bat can change (everything), for good or for bad," Hoskins said. "Obviously tonight was on the good side. But I think it just goes for everybody that's playing right now. Either you're one swing away or one pitch away. Yeah, one pitch away."

Friday was the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011.

A sold-out Citizens Bank Park rocked from the start of the pre-game ceremonies to the final out on a clear, cool perfect fall night. The fans waved red rally towels over their heads, chanted “Strider! Strider!" to try to unnerve the Braves' rookie pitcher, and rose to their feet each time a Phillies pitcher had two strikes on an Atlanta batter.

"Energy, energy, energy," Hoskins said. "God, it was loud."

"So loud," Harper added.

The pregame focus was on the Braves' decision to start Strider, who was 4-0 against the Phillies in the regular season but had not pitched in 26 days because of an oblique injury.

In the first inning, Strider impressed. He struck out Hoskins swinging at a 98.4 mph fastball and J.T. Realmuto swinging at a 99 mph fastball. Braves manager Brian Snitker sad the goal was for Strider to throw four innings.

But Strider’s velocity dipped by 2 to 3 mph in the third inning, and the Phillies took advantage.

"In hindsight, (Strider) was so good the first two (innings)," Snitker said, "that, I don't know, maybe we got kind of ... I don't know."

Left-hander Dylan Lee eventually relieved Strider with one out in the third. The decision was too little too late. Harper sent Citizens Bank Park back into a frenzy when he pulled Lee’s first pitch into the right field stands for a two-run home run to make it 6-0.

Nola and the bullpen made sure the lead held up.

In many ways, these playoffs have unfolded much like Hoskins’ career. He’s been a streaky hitter from the start — remember 18 home runs in 50 games as a rookie in 2017?

His fielding woes during his time in Philadelphia have driven fans batty. Even after his home run Friday, he dropped a throw that would have capped a sure-fire double play in the top of the sixth. The error led to Atlanta scoring its only run.

Thomson said Hoskins took a lot of grief after his misplay in Game 2. Nola said he never sees Hoskins hang his head.

With a win Saturday, the Phillies will advance the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010.

And if that happens, Hoskins’ home run will be remembered as one of the biggest of this postseason.

"You have to be ready," Hoskins said. "Whatever happens, there's usually more game afterward. And it's hard. It's a hard thing. This game can beat you down, we all know that.

"When you have a group of guys around you that you can rally around or stick with or attach yourself to, when things aren't going well, it makes it a little bit easier. Like I said, it's about winning games. That's it. It's about winning games."